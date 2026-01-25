Living Education Collective

Hosted by

Living Education Collective

About this event

LEC Barn Dance 2026

11969 N Creek Rd

Ojai, CA 93023

Couples Ticket
$170
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy admission for 2, open seating.

Cowpoke Kid Ticket (Age 4- 11)
$45

For our youngest partners, open seating.

Family Feed
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy a discount when you purchase a bundle for a family of four! Each family feed comes with 1 couples ticket and 2 cowpoke kid tickets, yeehaw!

Dance Hall Pass
$20

Dance Hall Pass Includes:

Live music from Rose Valley Thorns
Line dancing with Ventura Line Dancing

Cash bar available for drinks

This ticket is perfect for those who want to come enjoy the band and hit the dance floor.

Dinner not included

Come for the music, stay for the mission 

Individual Ticket
$85

For that solo cowboy or cowgirl, open seating.

Barn Dance Benefactor Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

Exclusive Title Sponsor

As the Barn Dance Benefactor, you receive the highest level of recognition and an unforgettable VIP experience. Sponsorship Benefits Include:


  • Reserved VIP table for 10 guests with premier seating
  • Two premium drink tickets per guest (wine, beer, or signature cocktail)
  • Prominent logo placement across all event materials (print & digital)
  • Exclusive recognition as the “Barn Dance Benefactor” on all event signage
  • Dedicated Social Media Spotlight highlighting your support
  • Special on-stage acknowledgment during the evening program
  • Ten tickets to the event included


This exclusive sponsorship offers unparalleled visibility, meaningful community impact, and a memorable evening shared with friends, colleagues, or family.

Fiddle & Feed Friend
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Upgraded Couples Ticket Includes:

  • Reserved seating for 2 guests
  • Business or family name listed in event program
  • Thank you mention during event
Roots & Rhythm Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Title Sponsor

Step into the spotlight as a Roots & Rhythm Partner, supporting an unforgettable evening of community, music, and purpose. Sponsorship Benefits Include:


  • Reserved VIP table for 10 guests with premium seating
  • Two premium drink tickets per guest (wine, beer, or signature cocktail)
  • Prominent logo placement on select event materials
  • Recognition as a “Roots & Rhythm Partner” on event signage
  • Social media spotlight highlighting your support
  • Special verbal recognition during the evening’s program


This sponsorship is perfect for businesses or families who want meaningful visibility while helping make this beloved event possible.

Boots & Banjos Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship Benefits Include:

  • Reserved premium table for 8 guests
  • Two premium drink tickets per guest
  • Prominent logo placement on event signage, program, and website
  • Live thank-you recognition during the program
Barn Raiser Sponsorship
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsorship Benefits Include:

  • Reserved premium table for 6 guests
  • One drink ticket per guest (wine or beer)
  • Logo placement on event signage, program, and website
  • Live thank-you recognition during the program
Hoedown Hero Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship Benefits Include:

  • Reserved seating for 4 guests
  • One drink ticket per guest (wine or beer)
  • Logo placement in the event program and on the event website
  • Live thank-you acknowledgment during the program
Add a donation for Living Education Collective

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