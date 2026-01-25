LEC Barn Dance 2026

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About this event
Ojai, CA 93023
Enjoy admission for 2, open seating.
For our youngest partners, open seating.
Enjoy a discount when you purchase a bundle for a family of four! Each family feed comes with 1 couples ticket and 2 cowpoke kid tickets, yeehaw!
Dance Hall Pass Includes:
Live music from Rose Valley Thorns
Line dancing with Ventura Line Dancing
Cash bar available for drinks
This ticket is perfect for those who want to come enjoy the band and hit the dance floor.
Dinner not included
Come for the music, stay for the mission
For that solo cowboy or cowgirl, open seating.
Exclusive Title Sponsor
As the Barn Dance Benefactor, you receive the highest level of recognition and an unforgettable VIP experience. Sponsorship Benefits Include:
This exclusive sponsorship offers unparalleled visibility, meaningful community impact, and a memorable evening shared with friends, colleagues, or family.
Upgraded Couples Ticket Includes:
Title Sponsor
Step into the spotlight as a Roots & Rhythm Partner, supporting an unforgettable evening of community, music, and purpose. Sponsorship Benefits Include:
This sponsorship is perfect for businesses or families who want meaningful visibility while helping make this beloved event possible.
Sponsorship Benefits Include:
Sponsorship Benefits Include:
Sponsorship Benefits Include:
$
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