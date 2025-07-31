Leckrone Arts Fund's Silent Auction

Dinner with Mike Leckrone at Driftless Social item
Dinner with Mike Leckrone at Driftless Social
Dinner for ___ with Mike Leckrone at Driftless Social in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. www.driftlesssocial.com


JJ Watt autographed Houston Texans jersey item
JJ Watt autographed Houston Texans jersey
JJ Watt, a former professional football defensive end and former Wisconsin Badger, played in the NFL for 12 seasons, primarily for the Houston Texans.

Green Bay Packers helmet signed by Edgerrin Cooper item
Green Bay Packers helmet signed by Edgerrin Cooper
Edgerrin Cooper (born November 17, 2001) is an American professional football linebacker for the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football for the Texas A&M Aggies, being named a consensus All-American in 2023 and was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Dinner at Buck & Honey's, Limo, and Milwaukee Boat Cruise item
Dinner at Buck & Honey's, Limo, and Milwaukee Boat Cruise
You and five friends will dine at Buck & Honey's, before the limousine whisks you off to Milwaukee for a boat cruise. Enjoy the time together, making memories, and taking in all that this package has to offer.


Edgewater Spa, Food Fight dinner, and Concourse Hotel item
Edgewater Spa, Food Fight dinner, and Concourse Hotel
Spa treatment for two at The Edgewater, a Food Fight gift card for lunch or dinner, and a one-night stay at the Concourse Hotel.


UW Band Memorabilia from Mike Leckrone's personal collection item
UW Band Memorabilia from Mike Leckrone's personal collection
You can't put a price on memories...but this is your chance to display some of your favorites from the UW Marching Band and Mike Leckrone.


Value: $ Priceless

