Interplanetary Help Desk

Hosted by

Interplanetary Help Desk

About this event

Full Albums, Really Loud: Led Zeppelin I, II, III, and IV

1502 E 6th St

Austin, TX 78702, USA

General Admission
$10

100% of this ticket will be donated to local music nonprofits.

Additional Donation to Austin Texas Musicians
Pay what you can

Make an additional donation to Austin Texas Musicians to support their work in the local music community. They receive 100% of this donation.


Note: This is not a ticket. Please purchase a General Admission ticket for entry to the event.

Additional Donation to SIMS Foundation
Pay what you can

Make an additional donation to the SIMS Foundation to support their work in the local music community. They receive 100% of this donation.


Note: This is not a ticket. Please purchase a General Admission ticket for entry to the event.

Additional Donation to Sonic Guild
Pay what you can

Make an additional donation to Sonic Guild to support their work in the local music community. They receive 100% of this donation.


Note: This is not a ticket. Please purchase a General Admission ticket for entry to the event.

Additional Donation to Interplanetary Help Desk
Pay what you can

Make an additional donation to Interplanetary Help Desk and support our mission to raise money for local nonprofit organizations via awesome fundraiser concerts.


Note: This is not a ticket. Please purchase a General Admission ticket for entry to the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!