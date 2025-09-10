Ledyard Youth League Cheerleaders shop

Short sleeved shirt with Colonel man with pom graphic
Short Sleeved T-shirt with Colonel Man with Pom Graphic.
Short Sleeved T-Shirt with Ledyard "L" Sword graphic
Short Sleeved T-Shirt with Ledyard "L" Sword graphic
Short Sleeved T-Shirt Megaphone/Pom Graphic
Short Sleeved T-Shirt Megaphone/Pom Graphic
Crewneck Sweatshirt with Ledyard L Graphic
Crewneck Sweatshirt with Ledyard L Graphic
Crewneck Sweatshirt with Megaphone Graphic
Crewneck Sweatshirt with Megaphone Graphic
Hooded Sweatshirt with Colonel Man Pom Graphic
Hooded Sweatshirt with Colonel Man Pom Graphic
Hooded Sweatshirt with Ledyard L w Sword Graphic
Hooded Sweatshirt with Ledyard L w Sword Graphic
Hooded Sweatshirt with Megaphone Graphic
Hooded Sweatshirt with Megaphone Graphic
LYLC Cheer Embroidered Blanket
Drawstring Bag with L w Sword Graphic
Navy Embroidered L w Sword Trucker Hat
Light Blue Baseball Hat Embroidered with L w Sword Logo
Solid Navy Blue Winter Pom Hat with L w Sword Logo Embroidered
Assorted LYLC Stickers
Striped Embroidered L w Sword Logo Winter Hat
Save a dollar buy two stickers for $5
Blue & Gold Metalic Mini Pom Pom Keychain
Handmade Beaded Bracelet
Handmade Beaded Keychain
Bracelet/Keychain Combo 2 for $7
Blue Cow Bell
One Gold Metalic Pom Pom with Handle
One Blue Metalic Pom Pom with Handle
Choose your Combo for a set of Metalic Pom Poms
Handmade Christmas Ornament
Pink Breast Cancer Wristband with Ribbon Embroidery
White Cheer Bow with Blue Football Center
Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Cheer Bow
Blue, Gold & White Game Day Bow
Slight Upcharge for 2XL Tshirts
Slight upcharge for 2XL Crewneck
Slight upcharge for 2XL Hooded Sweatshirt
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing