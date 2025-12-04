Lee Martinez Elementary PTA's Silent Auction

Hosted by

Hutto Date Night Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out in Hutto! This basket includes:

$30 Jack Allen gift card

$50 Hooky arcade gift card

2 movie passes to Hooky

2 bags of popcorn at Hooky

$10 CeCe's FroYo gift card


Valued at $130

Baking Basket item
$5

Starting bid

Have fun in the kitchen with our Baking Basket!

This basket includes:

Snowman plastic container

3 baking mixes including one gluten free miz

Sprinkles

Cookie Press kit


Valued at $20

Spa Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Relax at home with our luxurious Spa Basket.

This basket includes:

6pc Beauty Set from Victoria Secret

Scented Candle

Foot Spa

Lip gloss

Face Masks

Lip Mask


Valued at $100

Kindergarten Graduation Reserved Seating item
$20

Starting bid

4 Front Row Reserved Seats during Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony

Wine Basket item
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a nice night in with our Wine Basket!

This basket includes:

Bottle of Yellow Tail Cabernet Sauvignon

Set of Silicone Stemless Wine Cup

Wine Glass detailed with Pink Cowboy Boot

Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

Chocolate covered Freeze-dried Raspberries

Fig and Honey Crackers

Marinated Green Olives


Valued at $80

Lunch with the Principal item
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch time and games with Principal Johnson.

Art Lover Basket item
$10

Starting bid

Let your creativity go wild with our Art Lovers Basket!

This basket includes:

Canvas in various sizes

Colored Pencils

Stencils

Yarn

Easel

Tracing Paper

Playdoh

Sketching Pencil Set

Jewelry making Set

Paints

and more


Valued at $60

Cozy Basket item
$5

Starting bid

Get ready to snuggle in with our Cozy Blanket!

This basket includes:

Blanket

Set of Mugs

Hot Cocoa Mix

Hand Masks


Valued at $25

Pre-kindergarten Graduation Reserved Seating item
$20

Starting bid

4 Front Row Reserved Seating during the Pre-k Graduation Ceremony

Men's Haircare Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Get groomed and trimmed with our Men's Haircare Basket!

This basket includes:

Gift Card to Nequiz Salon for a haircut

Shampoo

Conditioner

Pomade

Coupons for additional services


Valued at $125

Specials Teacher for the Class item
$5

Starting bid

Your little scholar can teach along side either the Music, Art or PE teacher during a class.

5th Grade Graduation Reserved Seating item
$20

Starting bid

4 Front Row reserved seats during the 5th Grade Graduation Ceremony

Woman's Hair Care Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Pamper yourself or someone special with our Woman's Hair Care Basket

This basket includes:

Gift Card for a Woman's Haircut

Shampoo

Conditioner

Argon Oil

Coupons for additional services


Valued at $150

Holiday Snack with Miss Rogers item
$5

Starting bid

Join Miss Rogers in the Kinder Pod to make a special holiday treat!

Kendra Scott Earrings item
$20

Starting bid

Kendra Scott dangle earrings

Basketball with Principal Johnson item
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy some time in the gym afterschool with a game of basketball with Mr. Johnson.

Family Fun Basket item
$50

Starting bid

Hours of entertainment for your family with our Family Fun Basket!

This basket includes:

$50 Hooky Arcade card

8 hours of Jump Time at Altitude

4 passes for 18 holes at Monster Golf

Sorry board game

Puzzles

Uno card game

$20 CeCe FroYo gift card

$20 Double Dave's Pizza gift card


Valued at $360

Games & Snacks with Mrs. Siler item
$5

Starting bid

You and 2 friends are invited to have games and snacks with Mrs. Siler afterschool.

Grill Basket item
$20

Starting bid

It's always grilling season in Texas so be prepared with our Grill Basket!

This basket includes:

4 NY Strip Steaks from local rancher

Grill Tools

Seasoning Packet

3 Cookbooks


Valued at $125

Teapioca Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Quench your thirst with our gift basket from Teapioca Lounge!

This basket includes:

$25 gift card

Travel mug

Various teas


Valued at $75

Karaoke with Mrs. Finlayson item
$5

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Finalyson on the cafeteria stage afterschool with 2 friends for a Karaoke Party!

Gingerbread House Making with Ms.Murillo item
$5

Starting bid

Join Ms. Murillo afterschool to make an awesome gingerbread house!

