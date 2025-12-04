Lee Martinez Elementary PTA's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out in Hutto! This basket includes:
$30 Jack Allen gift card
$50 Hooky arcade gift card
2 movie passes to Hooky
2 bags of popcorn at Hooky
$10 CeCe's FroYo gift card
Valued at $130
Starting bid
Have fun in the kitchen with our Baking Basket!
This basket includes:
Snowman plastic container
3 baking mixes including one gluten free miz
Sprinkles
Cookie Press kit
Valued at $20
Starting bid
Relax at home with our luxurious Spa Basket.
This basket includes:
6pc Beauty Set from Victoria Secret
Scented Candle
Foot Spa
Lip gloss
Face Masks
Lip Mask
Valued at $100
Starting bid
4 Front Row Reserved Seats during Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony
Starting bid
Enjoy a nice night in with our Wine Basket!
This basket includes:
Bottle of Yellow Tail Cabernet Sauvignon
Set of Silicone Stemless Wine Cup
Wine Glass detailed with Pink Cowboy Boot
Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
Chocolate covered Freeze-dried Raspberries
Fig and Honey Crackers
Marinated Green Olives
Valued at $80
Starting bid
Enjoy lunch time and games with Principal Johnson.
Starting bid
Let your creativity go wild with our Art Lovers Basket!
This basket includes:
Canvas in various sizes
Colored Pencils
Stencils
Yarn
Easel
Tracing Paper
Playdoh
Sketching Pencil Set
Jewelry making Set
Paints
and more
Valued at $60
Starting bid
Get ready to snuggle in with our Cozy Blanket!
This basket includes:
Blanket
Set of Mugs
Hot Cocoa Mix
Hand Masks
Valued at $25
Starting bid
4 Front Row Reserved Seating during the Pre-k Graduation Ceremony
Starting bid
Get groomed and trimmed with our Men's Haircare Basket!
This basket includes:
Gift Card to Nequiz Salon for a haircut
Shampoo
Conditioner
Pomade
Coupons for additional services
Valued at $125
Starting bid
Your little scholar can teach along side either the Music, Art or PE teacher during a class.
Starting bid
4 Front Row reserved seats during the 5th Grade Graduation Ceremony
Starting bid
Pamper yourself or someone special with our Woman's Hair Care Basket
This basket includes:
Gift Card for a Woman's Haircut
Shampoo
Conditioner
Argon Oil
Coupons for additional services
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Join Miss Rogers in the Kinder Pod to make a special holiday treat!
Starting bid
Kendra Scott dangle earrings
Starting bid
Enjoy some time in the gym afterschool with a game of basketball with Mr. Johnson.
Starting bid
Hours of entertainment for your family with our Family Fun Basket!
This basket includes:
$50 Hooky Arcade card
8 hours of Jump Time at Altitude
4 passes for 18 holes at Monster Golf
Sorry board game
Puzzles
Uno card game
$20 CeCe FroYo gift card
$20 Double Dave's Pizza gift card
Valued at $360
Starting bid
You and 2 friends are invited to have games and snacks with Mrs. Siler afterschool.
Starting bid
It's always grilling season in Texas so be prepared with our Grill Basket!
This basket includes:
4 NY Strip Steaks from local rancher
Grill Tools
Seasoning Packet
3 Cookbooks
Valued at $125
Starting bid
Quench your thirst with our gift basket from Teapioca Lounge!
This basket includes:
$25 gift card
Travel mug
Various teas
Valued at $75
Starting bid
Join Mrs. Finalyson on the cafeteria stage afterschool with 2 friends for a Karaoke Party!
Starting bid
Join Ms. Murillo afterschool to make an awesome gingerbread house!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!