Lee Montessori Public Charter School Family Teacher Association

Hosted by

Lee Montessori Public Charter School Family Teacher Association

About this event

Lee @ the Washington Spirit

100 Potomac Ave SW

Washington, DC 20024, USA

Admission + Entry Tunnel
$30

This ticket is for a seat in Section 113 AND includes the opportunity for a child to be in the tunnel as the players come out for the pre-game ceremony. To participate the child will need to arrive ~30 min before the game starts.

Admission
$25

This ticket is for a seat in Section 113

Support Another Family
$10

Affirm Lee's commitment to inclusivity by offsetting the ticket price for another family. This ticket supports our discounted tickets and is not valid for entry to the game.

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