Lee @ the Washington Spirit

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This ticket is for a seat in Section 113 AND includes the opportunity for a child to be in the tunnel as the players come out for the pre-game ceremony. To participate the child will need to arrive ~30 min before the game starts.
This ticket is for a seat in Section 113
Affirm Lee's commitment to inclusivity by offsetting the ticket price for another family. This ticket supports our discounted tickets and is not valid for entry to the game.
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