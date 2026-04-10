Leesburg Car Show Sponsorship

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About this event
Gold Sponsorship ($150/month)
· Name and Logo featured on Flyers
· Featured Name and Logo on Social Media Posts & webpage
· Featured Sponsorship credit in Car Show Newsletter
· Your business/promotions mentioned throughout the event by DJ
· Quarterly Sponsor’s choice of Charity Organization for the 50/50 Raffle
· Sponsor’s name on Fans’ Favorite or Sponsor’s Pick trophy engraving
· 12 Month commitment discount to $1200 (savings of $600)
Silver Sponsorship ($100/month)
· Name and Logo on Social Media Posts & webpage
· Sponsorship credit in Car Show Newsletter
· Your business/promotions mentioned throughout the event by DJ
· Sponsor’s name on Fans’ Favorite or Sponsor’s Pick trophy engraving
· 12 Month commitment discount to $1000 (savings of $200)
Website Advertising with Vendor Space ($50/month)
· Name and Logo on Social Media Posts & webpage
· 10x10 space in Towne Square. Tents that use spikes will require a city permit to be obtained by the Vendor.
Sponsor a trophy with your name on it.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!