Street Dreams Cruising Corp

Hosted by

Street Dreams Cruising Corp

About this event

Leesburg Car Show Sponsorship

510 W Main St

Leesburg, FL 34748, USA

Gold Sponsorship Monthly
$150

Gold Sponsorship ($150/month)

·        Name and Logo featured on Flyers

·        Featured Name and Logo on Social Media Posts & webpage

·        Featured Sponsorship credit in Car Show Newsletter

·        Your business/promotions mentioned throughout the event by DJ

·        Quarterly Sponsor’s choice of Charity Organization for the 50/50 Raffle

·        Sponsor’s name on Fans’ Favorite or Sponsor’s Pick trophy engraving

·        12 Month commitment discount to $1200 (savings of $600)

Silver Sponsorship Monthly
$100

Silver Sponsorship ($100/month)

·        Name and Logo on Social Media Posts & webpage

·        Sponsorship credit in Car Show Newsletter

·        Your business/promotions mentioned throughout the event by DJ

·        Sponsor’s name on Fans’ Favorite or Sponsor’s Pick trophy engraving

·        12 Month commitment discount to $1000 (savings of $200)

Website Advertising with Vendor Space
$50

Website Advertising with Vendor Space ($50/month)

·        Name and Logo on Social Media Posts & webpage

·        10x10 space in Towne Square.  Tents that use spikes will require a city permit to be obtained by the Vendor.

Trophy Sponsorship
$35

Sponsor a trophy with your name on it.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!