Leesburg Car Show Sponsorship

Gold Sponsorship ($150/month)

· Name and Logo featured on Flyers

· Featured Name and Logo on Social Media Posts & webpage

· Featured Sponsorship credit in Car Show Newsletter

· Your business/promotions mentioned throughout the event by DJ

· Quarterly Sponsor’s choice of Charity Organization for the 50/50 Raffle

· Sponsor’s name on Fans’ Favorite or Sponsor’s Pick trophy engraving

· 12 Month commitment discount to $1200 (savings of $600)