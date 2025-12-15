Leesville High Dance Winter Show (Night 1-Jan 7, 2026)

The show will start promptly at 7PM Please remember, Wake County Schools have a CLEAR BAG Policy. One clear bag no larger than 12" x 15" x 3". In addition to one clear bag, event attendees may carry: A small, clear clutch bag/wristlet no larger than 4" x 6" x 1"; Bags containing medically necessary items for that attendee's assistance (e.g., an oxygen tank); and Diaper bags. Each attendee is permitted to bring the following loose items, as long as any compartments capable of storage are left open and are empty (e.g., coat pocket, zippered compartment, etc.), including: Coats; Blankets; Seat cushions not exceeding 18 inches wide; Soft baby carriers, slings, strollers; and Medically necessary equipment (e.g., oxygen tank with fabric casing, wheelchair, walker). Bags NOT Permitted No other bags are permitted. This includes but is not limited to: fabric backpacks, fanny packs, belt bags, purses, string bags, briefcases, roll bags, and duffle bags. WCPSS schools and/or staff members are not responsible for items left behind, lost, stolen, or damaged. District staff may amend the list of permitted and prohibited bags as needed.