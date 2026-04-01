Leesville Lions Club's Silent Auction - Golf Tournament

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Paul Skenes World Baseball Classic Jersey
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250th Anniversary of United States of America Photo jersey
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Charlie Kirk #7 (Lord's Number) photo jersey
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250th Anniversary of the United States hat
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Lane Kiffin 2026 LSU Jersey
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5 lbs of Ground Meat, 1 Beef Roast and 1 Tallow Skin Product from Running N Cattle Farm to Table Beef in Leesville.
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