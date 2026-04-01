Leesville Lions Club
Leesville Lions Club has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Leesville Lions Club

Hosted by

Leesville Lions Club

About this event

Sales closed

Leesville Lions Club's Silent Auction - Golf Tournament

Pick-up location

292 L Beauford Dr, Anacoco, LA 71403, USA

Paul Skenes World Baseball Classic Jersey item
Paul Skenes World Baseball Classic Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Paul Skenes World Baseball Classic Jersey


250th Anniversary of United States of America Photo Jersey item
250th Anniversary of United States of America Photo Jersey
$100

Starting bid

250th Anniversary of United States of America Photo jersey


Charlie Kirk #7 (Lord's Number) photo jersey item
Charlie Kirk #7 (Lord's Number) photo jersey
$100

Starting bid

Charlie Kirk #7 (Lord's Number) photo jersey


250th Anniversary of the United States hat item
250th Anniversary of the United States hat
$20

Starting bid

250th Anniversary of the United States hat


Lane Kiffin 2026 LSU Jersey item
Lane Kiffin 2026 LSU Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Lane Kiffin 2026 LSU Jersey


Beef Bundle from Running N Cattle item
Beef Bundle from Running N Cattle item
Beef Bundle from Running N Cattle
$30

Starting bid

5 lbs of Ground Meat, 1 Beef Roast and 1 Tallow Skin Product from Running N Cattle Farm to Table Beef in Leesville.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!