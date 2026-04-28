London ISD Education Foundation

Offered by

London ISD Education Foundation

About this shop

LEF SOD 2026 Auction Items

2 Balloon Towers - Golden Hour #1 of 2
$150

Value of $125 Each, Expires April 30,2027. Local Delivery Only. Estimated Value: 250

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Home Depot Bucket & Tools
$65

Home Depot Bucket & Tools. Estimated Value: 150

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Bootlegger's Gift Card
$85

Bootlegger's Gift Card. Estimated Value: 100

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Hill Med Spa
$200

The Hill Glow Protocol -

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Carly Perkins Photography - Mini Photograph Session
$110

Mini Photograph Session - Est. Value?

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Bath & Body Works Basket and Candle Warmer
$100

Bath & Body Works Basket and Candle Warmer. Est. Value $140

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Boiling Kit, Crawfish table and party supply
$160

Boiling Kit, Crawfish table and party supply. Est. Value $302

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Lucida Guitar with Case and Books
$65

Lucida classical guitar for beginners with case and 2 beginners books. Est. Value ?

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Picnic Table
$195

Picnic Table built by London ISD AG Department

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