LEF SOD 2026 Auction Items

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Value of $125 Each, Expires April 30,2027. Local Delivery Only. Estimated Value: 250
Home Depot Bucket & Tools. Estimated Value: 150
Bootlegger's Gift Card. Estimated Value: 100
The Hill Glow Protocol -
Mini Photograph Session - Est. Value?
Bath & Body Works Basket and Candle Warmer. Est. Value $140
Boiling Kit, Crawfish table and party supply. Est. Value $302
Lucida classical guitar for beginners with case and 2 beginners books. Est. Value ?
Picnic Table built by London ISD AG Department
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