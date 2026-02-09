Left of Boom XII

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Regular Corporate Registration I – USD 4,995
This package includes two (2) full-access passes valid for all three (3) days of the conference. The names of all proposed attendees must be submitted at the time of registration and, once submitted, may not be amended.
Participation is subject to the prior review and written approval of the conference organizers. The conference reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to approve or reject any proposed attendee without obligation to provide justification. Registration shall not be deemed confirmed until such approval has been granted.
The package includes logo recognition in the official conference program and featured placement in conference advertising and promotional materials, subject to the conference’s branding guidelines, timelines, and space availability.
3 left!
Corporate Registration II – USD 10,000
This package includes four (4) full-access passes valid for all three (3) days of the conference. The names of all proposed attendees must be submitted at the time of registration and, once submitted, may not be amended.
Participation is subject to the prior review and written approval of the conference organizers. The conference reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to approve or reject any proposed attendee without obligation to provide justification. Registration shall not be deemed confirmed until such approval has been granted.
Subject to agenda availability and at the discretion of the Left of Boom Committee, the package includes a panel presentation opportunity for the most senior approved representative, as part of a curated panel session at the conference venue.
The package further includes featured recognition in conference advertising and promotional materials.
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