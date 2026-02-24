Left of Boom XII (KSA)

Regular Corporate Registration V – USD 2,500

This package includes one (1) full-access passes valid for all three (3) days of the conference. The names of all proposed attendees must be submitted at the time of registration and, once submitted, may not be amended.

Participation is subject to the prior review and written approval of the conference organizers. The conference reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to approve or reject any proposed attendee without obligation to provide justification. Registration shall not be deemed confirmed until such approval has been granted.

The package includes logo recognition in the official conference program and featured placement in conference advertising and promotional materials, subject to the conference’s branding guidelines, timelines, and space availability.