Legacies for Success: Luzerne County Women of Impact Traveling Exhibit Sponsorships

Sponsorship at this level provides three (3) sets of scrubs and one (1) pair of non-skid shoes to two (2) women starting work as a CNA.

Company logo printed on one (1) Legacies for Success exhibit featured content panel and on page in Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society permanent online exhibit

Company logo printed with featured content story in Times Leader insert, March 2026 during Women’s History Month

Complimentary delivery, display and retrieval of the traveling exhibit at a public area of your business for up to 3 days in 2026 (dates subject to availability)

One (1) dedicated social media post promoting the Legacies for Success traveling exhibit display at your business