Legacies for Success: Luzerne County Women of Impact Traveling Exhibit Sponsorships

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About this event
Sponsorship at this level provides three (3) sets of scrubs and one (1) pair of non-skid shoes to two (2) women starting work as a CNA.
Company logo printed on one (1) Legacies for Success exhibit featured content panel and on page in Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society permanent online exhibit
Company logo printed with featured content story in Times Leader insert, March 2026 during Women’s History Month
Complimentary delivery, display and retrieval of the traveling exhibit at a public area of your business for up to 3 days in 2026 (dates subject to availability)
One (1) dedicated social media post promoting the Legacies for Success traveling exhibit display at your business
Sponsorship at this level provides a complete interview-appropriate outfit for a woman seeking employment.
Company name printed with Legacies of Success Supporter list in Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society permanent online exhibit
Company name printed in Legacies for Success Exhibit Supporter list in Times Leader insert, March 2026 during Women’s History Month
Company name mention in one social media post promoting Legacies for Success exhibit supporters list in 2026
Opportunity to rent exhibit for one-day public display at your business for additional fee (subject to availability)
Sponsorship at this level provides a space for a woman in our “Set for Success” program.
Company name printed with Legacies of Success Supporter list in Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society permanent online exhibit
Company name mention in one social media post promoting Legacy for Success exhibit supporters list in 2026
Sponsorship at this level provides a woman in need with a pair of non-skid shoes.
Company name printed with Legacies for Success Supporter list in Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society permanent online exhibit
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!