HHCP Legacy & Impact Scholarship Awards 2026

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About this event
Named Partner Table · 10 Reserved Seats ·
Front of Room · Partner Reception Included
Inaugural Title Sponsor
Your organization is not just sponsoring an event. You are positioning your brand at the front of Georgia's healthcare workforce conversation for years to come. This is the investment that outlasts the afternoon.
Named Partner Table · 8 Reserved Seats ·
Front of Room · Partner Reception Included
Inaugural Presenting Sponsor
The students on that stage are your future workforce. Your representative hands them their certificates. That moment is documented, photographed, and carried forward in every scholar's story.
Named Table · 4 Assigned Seats · Priority Placement
Inaugural Legacy Sponsor
Your investment is attached to a real student, a real award letter, and a real career pathway. That is the kind of community investment your CSR report is built on.
Named Table · 2 Assigned Seats · Standard Placement
Inaugural Impact Sponsor
Every dollar at this level strengthens Georgia's healthcare pipeline. When it matters most, your name is in the room.
General seating. Premium dining experience.
Impact: Contributes directly to the Clara Barton Scholarship Fund and Crossroads Education programming.
Sponsor a seat for someone who needs to be in the room.
Your Pay It Forward ticket covers attendance for a YOUTH-MED scholar, aspiring nurse, or frontline professional at no cost to them.
This is what legacy looks like.
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