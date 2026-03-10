Help For Healthcare Professionals

Hosted by

Help For Healthcare Professionals

About this event

HHCP Legacy & Impact Scholarship Awards 2026

Private Location

TITLE PARTNER
$7,500

Named Partner Table · 10 Reserved Seats ·

Front of Room · Partner Reception Included


Inaugural Title Sponsor


Your organization is not just sponsoring an event. You are positioning your brand at the front of Georgia's healthcare workforce conversation for years to come. This is the investment that outlasts the afternoon.


  • First right of refusal for Title Partnership at every future Legacy and Impact Luncheon
  • Speaking opportunity from the stage
  • Named scholar funding sponsor for the year · certificate and printed program recognition
  • Priority silent auction preview during the Partner Reception before the room opens
  • Full recognition across all print, digital, event materials, and HHCP channels
  • 3 dedicated pre-event social media features · 12 months featured website placement
  • Blue carpet step and repeat
PRESENTING PARTNER
$5,000

Named Partner Table · 8 Reserved Seats ·

Front of Room · Partner Reception Included


Inaugural Presenting Sponsor


The students on that stage are your future workforce. Your representative hands them their certificates. That moment is documented, photographed, and carried forward in every scholar's story.


  • Your representative presents Clara Barton Scholar certificates from the stage
  • Priority silent auction preview during the Partner Reception before the room opens
  • Full recognition across all print, digital, event materials, and HHCP channels
  • 2 dedicated pre-event social media features · 12 months featured website placement
  • Blue carpet step and repeat
LEGACY PARTNER
$2,500

Named Table · 4 Assigned Seats · Priority Placement


Inaugural Legacy Sponsor


Your investment is attached to a real student, a real award letter, and a real career pathway. That is the kind of community investment your CSR report is built on.


  • Your organization named as funding sponsor on a scholar's award certificate and program bio
  • Recognition from the stage · Half-page program recognition · Blue carpet recognition
  • 1 dedicated pre-event social media feature · 12 months website recognition
IMPACT PARTNER
$1,000

Named Table · 2 Assigned Seats · Standard Placement


Inaugural Impact Sponsor


Every dollar at this level strengthens Georgia's healthcare pipeline. When it matters most, your name is in the room.


  • Your organization recognized by name from the stage during the program
  • Program listing and event signage · 1 shared pre-event social media feature
  • Post-event recognition across all HHCP channels · 12 months website recognition
  • Permanent Founding Gwinnett County Sponsor designation


INDIVIDUAL TICKET
$150

General seating. Premium dining experience.

Impact: Contributes directly to the Clara Barton Scholarship Fund and Crossroads Education programming.

PAY IT FORWARD
Pay what you can

Sponsor a seat for someone who needs to be in the room.


Your Pay It Forward ticket covers attendance for a YOUTH-MED scholar, aspiring nurse, or frontline professional at no cost to them.


This is what legacy looks like.

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