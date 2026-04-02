



Inaugural Legacy Sponsor



The Legacy Partner level is the highest expression of commitment to HHCP's scholarship mission. Your investment of $2,500 directly seeds the Clara Barton Aspiring Nurse Scholarship Fund — funding two and a half scholar awards and ensuring that financial barriers never stand between a qualified nursing student and her future. Legacy Partners are recognized at HHCP's signature annual events and acknowledged in all post-event communications. This is not a sponsorship. This is a legacy.



