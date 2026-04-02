Help For Healthcare Professionals

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Help For Healthcare Professionals

About this event

Clara Barton Aspiring Nurse Scholarship Fund

Private Location

LEGACY PARTNER
$2,500


Inaugural Legacy Sponsor


The Legacy Partner level is the highest expression of commitment to HHCP's scholarship mission. Your investment of $2,500 directly seeds the Clara Barton Aspiring Nurse Scholarship Fund — funding two and a half scholar awards and ensuring that financial barriers never stand between a qualified nursing student and her future. Legacy Partners are recognized at HHCP's signature annual events and acknowledged in all post-event communications. This is not a sponsorship. This is a legacy.


SPONSOR A SCHOLAR
$1,000


Inaugural Impact Sponsor


At $1,000, your Impact Partner gift does one specific, measurable thing: it sponsors a scholar in full. One Clara Barton Aspiring Nurse Scholarship. One student. One barrier removed. Impact Partners are the engine behind HHCP's 17 scholarship awards and counting. Your name belongs in that legacy. Join it here.


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