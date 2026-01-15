Queen's Learning Collective

Hosted by

Queen's Learning Collective

About this event

Legacy & Light: Queen’s Place Inaugural Gala

1675 Cherokee Rd

Alexander City, AL 35010, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Free commemorative t-shirt

VIP Admission
$100

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only tables.

One Event Ticket

Free commemorative t-shirt

Friend of the Gala
$250

Name listed in event program and on website

One event ticket

Free commemorative t-shirt

General Admission Table
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Free commemorative t-shirt (6)


Individual receipts available upon request

Community Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Name listed in event program and on website

Social media acknowledgment

Free commemorative t-shirt (2)

Supporter Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Logo included in printed program and on event signage

Quarter-page ad in event program

Social media acknowledgment

Logo included on the official Gala T-shirt

Free commemorative t-shirt (6)

Advocate Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Logo featured on website, event signage, and printed program

Half-page ad in event program

Social media highlight

Verbal recognition during the event

Logo included on the official Gala T-shirt

Free commemorative t-shirt (6)


Champion Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Dedicated social media spotlight

One VIP table with premium placement

Recognition from the stage during the event

Logo included on the official Gala T-shirt

Free commemorative t-shirt (6)

Special Ticket Type-Supporter Sponsor
$625

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