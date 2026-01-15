Legacy & Light: Queen’s Place Inaugural Gala

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Free commemorative t-shirt
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only tables.
One Event Ticket
Free commemorative t-shirt
Name listed in event program and on website
One event ticket
Free commemorative t-shirt
Free commemorative t-shirt (6)
Individual receipts available upon request
Name listed in event program and on website
Social media acknowledgment
Free commemorative t-shirt (2)
Logo included in printed program and on event signage
Quarter-page ad in event program
Social media acknowledgment
Logo included on the official Gala T-shirt
Free commemorative t-shirt (6)
Logo featured on website, event signage, and printed program
Half-page ad in event program
Social media highlight
Verbal recognition during the event
Logo included on the official Gala T-shirt
Free commemorative t-shirt (6)
Dedicated social media spotlight
One VIP table with premium placement
Recognition from the stage during the event
Logo included on the official Gala T-shirt
Free commemorative t-shirt (6)
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