Legacy Begins Here: Ransom/Washington College Decision Day 2026

About this event
Atlanta, GA 30326, USA AC Hotel Atlanta Buckhead
Includes food and fun, program participation, and access to the live college decision reveal for Madison Ransom and Javon Washington.
Adult Decision Day Celebration also includes participation in the College Prediction Challenge and photo opportunities following the reveal.
A portion of proceeds supports first-semester book scholarships for our graduates.
Youth Decision Day Celebration - Includes food and fun and participation in the Decision Day celebration program.
Youth guests will be present for the live college reveal and family celebration activities.
Children 4 and under - complimentary
Includes attendance at the celebration. food service is available; however, seating and space must still be reserved due to capacity requirements.
This optional contribution supports first-semester book scholarships for Madison Ransom and Javon Washington.
If you would like to further bless the graduates beyond your admission — or are unable to attend but still wish to support them — you may contribute here..
All contributions will be presented to the graduates during the Decision Day celebration.
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