OES Legacy Builders - Photofundraiser 2025

$20 for a 20 minute photo session and 1 digital download.

The $20 will go directly to the organization.

You will get an online gallery of finished photos with the option to buy additional digital downloads or prints at an additional cost. Thumbdrives can be purchased as well by special request.





*Please note - each family unit should have their own session. If multi-family units want a photo together we will schedule you back to back to account for this.

Example 1:

Grandparents - 1 session

Son and his family - 1 session

Daughter and her family - 1 session

Group photo of all 3 family units will be taken during the 3 photo timeslots.





We will call you to schedule your time slot -

Photo sessions are currently being planned for the times below. Special circumstances/times may be accomodated. Contact for more info.

November 28th - 4pm-8:30pm

November 29th - 10am - 8pm (Halos Holiday Bazaar and Hillsboro Holiday's are also taking place on this date)

November 30th - 10am - 4pm