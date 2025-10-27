Legacy Community Christmas Volunteers

Hosted by
Set-up begins at 3:30. I am more than happy to help.
I would love to help with the hayride from 5:30 - 8:30.You will either manage the line, or ride on the hayride to make sure everyone is staying safe.
I would love to help the big guy! You will be helping with the line and giving out goodie bags to the kids!
At this booth you will be helping kids make a Christmas ornament to hang on their tree.
This takes a gifted hand! I would love to paint on children's faces!
ME love cookies! What could be more fun than helping kids decorate the perfect Christmas treat!
This position you will be helping with whipped Cream, marsh mellows, and more!
Here you get to make bubbles as big as you are! Make sure the kiddos are doing well and put bubble wands back in the buckets. Have Fun!
This is a fun spin on volleyball! It's like four square and volleyball had a baby!
Help with the lines and help the kids pick out what balloon creation they would like!
Help the kids race and jump RC Trucks
Help keep the fires going and the smore station tidy and stocked!
This team helps everything run smooth... checking trash cans, oops the lights went out on that tree ... no problem I will check it out... you need more ice? I will run to the ice machine for you etc.
I am happy anywhere and doing anything. Just put me where you need me!
