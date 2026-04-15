Legacy Gives Inc. Scholarship Fundraiser Celebration

About this event
Because showing up is where impact begins.
Must be present at event to receive tickets from raffle! Also enters you into general Raffle if you do not win this Raffle.
LIL WAYNE 20 YEARS OF CARTER CLASSICS WITH 2 CHAINZ
Sat · Jul 25 · 7:00 PM
Acrisure Amphitheater, Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA
Must be present at event to receive tickets from raffle!
Chance to win between the following prizes:
Every dollar helps open a door for a student.
Helping turn potential into opportunity.
You’re actively shaping the next generation.
Your support creates real, measurable change.
You’re leaving a name behind that matters.
You’re not just supporting the mission—you’re shaping its future.
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