Legacy Gives Incorporated

Hosted by

Legacy Gives Incorporated

About this event

Legacy Gives Inc. Scholarship Fundraiser Celebration

701 5th St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504, USA

Future Builder Pass (Free RSVP)
Free

Because showing up is where impact begins.

  • Entry to event
  • Access to all experiences, music, and community
Raffle - Two Lil Wayne + 2 Chainz Section 302 Tickets (8PM)
$10

Must be present at event to receive tickets from raffle! Also enters you into general Raffle if you do not win this Raffle.


LIL WAYNE 20 YEARS OF CARTER CLASSICS WITH 2 CHAINZ

Sat · Jul 25 · 7:00 PM

Acrisure Amphitheater, Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA

General Raffle - Multiple Prizes (8PM)
$10

Must be present at event to receive tickets from raffle!


Chance to win between the following prizes:

  • 2 White Caps Tickets
  • $25 Vitales Gift Card
  • $25 Four Brothers Gift Card
  • $25 New Holland Brewing Gift Card
Community Supporter ($10)
$10

Every dollar helps open a door for a student.

  • Entry to event
  • Recognition as a contributing supporter



Scholarship Champion ($25)
$25


Helping turn potential into opportunity.

  • Entry to event
  • Recognition as a Scholarship Champion supporter
  • Entry into select giveaway raffles



Legacy Leader
$50

You’re actively shaping the next generation.

  • Entry to event
  • 2 Complimentary Drink Tickets
  • Entry into premium giveaways



Legacy Partner
$100

Your support creates real, measurable change.

  • Entry to event
  • 4 Complimentary Drink Tickets
  • Gift Card to Four Brothers
  • 2 Lawn Tickets to the Whitecaps
  • Entry into exclusive giveaways



Legacy Circle Honoree
$250

You’re leaving a name behind that matters.

  • Entry to event
  • VIP Wristband for Drinks
  • 4 Complimentary Drink Tickets
  • 4 Lawn Tickets to the Whitecaps
  • Gift Card to Four Brothers
  • Personalized Plaque (Name or Business)
  • Handwritten Letter from a Legacy Scholar



Legacy Life Changer
$500

You’re not just supporting the mission—you’re shaping its future.

  • Entry to event
  • VIP Wristband for Drinks
  • Four Brothers Gift Card
  • 2 Premium Whitecaps Tickets (100-Level, Behind Home Dugout)
  • Personalized Plaque (Name or Business)
  • A 2026 Scholarship Named in Your Honor (or Company/Foundation)
  • Ability to connect with Legacy Scholar you provided Scholarship To
  • 2 Handwritten Letters from Inaugural Legacy Scholars (Class of 2021)



Add a donation for Legacy Gives Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!