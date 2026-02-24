Legacy Golf Outing 2026

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About this event
Includes 18 holes with cart, dinner, and drink tickets for each golfer. Foursomes are confirmed upon receipt of payment.
Includes 18 holes with cart, dinner, and drink tickets for each golfer. Foursomes are confirmed upon receipt of payment.
Join us for the dinner portion of the Lancers Youth Lacrosse Golf Outing! This option is perfect for those who would like to support the program but are unable to participate in golf.
Dinner guests will enjoy a great meal, access to raffles and split-the-pot, and the opportunity to connect with the Lancers community while supporting our mission to grow the game and reduce financial barriers for young athletes.
Your support helps provide equipment for new players and fund the Lancers Youth Lacrosse Legacy Scholarship.
BEST VALUE! Upgrade your foursome with our Golfer Advantage Package! Includes mulligans and forward tee access for all players in your group—everything you need to get the most out of your day on the course.
Pre-purchase for the best value and a smooth check-in experience.
Give your team a second chance! This package allows your foursome to replay missed shots during the round and adds a little extra fun (and forgiveness) to your day on the course.
Available for pre-purchase or at check-in. (Included in the Golfer Advantage Package).
Enjoy a more player-friendly round by teeing off from a forward position on select holes. A great option to keep the game fun, moving, and competitive for all skill levels.
Available for pre-purchase or at check-in. (Included in the Golfer Advantage Package).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!