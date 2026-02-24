Legacy Golf Outing 2026

Join us for the dinner portion of the Lancers Youth Lacrosse Golf Outing! This option is perfect for those who would like to support the program but are unable to participate in golf.





Dinner guests will enjoy a great meal, access to raffles and split-the-pot, and the opportunity to connect with the Lancers community while supporting our mission to grow the game and reduce financial barriers for young athletes.





Your support helps provide equipment for new players and fund the Lancers Youth Lacrosse Legacy Scholarship.