Legacy Hands of Hope Annual Valentine’s Fundraising Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
$
Valued at $250
Include/Exclusive**
**Shea Butter Experience**
4oz
O.G Jane
TrustFundBabe
Cast A Spell
Mystic Mirage
Coco Cash
**Boutique Body Butter**
BeMine
Grown
TrustFundBabe Babe Body Scrub
Travel Bae TrustFundBabe
African Black Soap Bar
African Sponge
Satin pillow case
AllDaShea Bracelet
African coin bag
Candle
Beaded Love Pillow
Alpaca Blanket
Eye mask
Gift card, Pajama set for His & Hers.
Valued at $50
30x 40
Hand painted and fabric painting from Aburi Ghana
iPad Air
Valued at $150
Starbucks Heart Refresher Glass
Starbucks Love Cafe' Tumbler
All about Love Cafe Cup
Starbucks tote bag
Breakfast Blend Cafe'
Cafe chocolate
$40 Starbucks Gift card
Instant iced cafe
Instant Decaf Cafe
Valued at $250
Chocolate Smirnoff Vodka
Stumbras Cranberry Vodka
Jack Williams Cafe' Rhum
2xAphro Shooters
Junki Cashsews
Honey Coated Coconut chips
Mango coated with Chocolate
Kelwele Plantain Chips
2x FairAfric Chocolate Candy Bars
2× King&Queen Whiskey Glasses
2× Glitz Shot Glasses
TonWo Ghanaian Pepper Sauce
Valentine Candy
African Money Mask from Lagos
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