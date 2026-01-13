Legacy Hands of Hope

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Legacy Hands of Hope

About this raffle

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Legacy Hands of Hope Annual Valentine’s Fundraising Raffle 2026

Add a donation for Legacy Hands of Hope

$

AllDaShea
$20

Valued at $250


Include/Exclusive**
**Shea Butter Experience**
4oz
O.G Jane
TrustFundBabe
Cast A Spell
Mystic Mirage
Coco Cash
**Boutique Body Butter**
BeMine
Grown

TrustFundBabe Babe Body Scrub
Travel Bae TrustFundBabe
African Black Soap Bar
African Sponge
Satin pillow case
AllDaShea Bracelet
African coin bag
Candle
Beaded Love Pillow
Alpaca Blanket
Eye mask


Spa Package
$30

Gift card, Pajama set for His & Hers.

Ghana Art Painting
$10

Valued at $50

30x 40

Hand painted and fabric painting from Aburi Ghana

iPad Air w/Air Pencil
$50

iPad Air


Starbucks Gift Basket
$20

Valued at $150

Starbucks Heart Refresher Glass
Starbucks Love Cafe' Tumbler
All about Love Cafe Cup
Starbucks tote bag
Breakfast Blend Cafe'
Cafe chocolate
$40 Starbucks Gift card
Instant iced cafe
Instant Decaf Cafe

Love for The CoCo Basket
$20

Valued at $250


Chocolate Smirnoff Vodka
Stumbras Cranberry Vodka
Jack Williams Cafe' Rhum
2xAphro Shooters
Junki Cashsews
Honey Coated Coconut chips
Mango coated with Chocolate
Kelwele Plantain Chips
2x FairAfric Chocolate Candy Bars
2× King&Queen Whiskey Glasses
2× Glitz Shot Glasses
TonWo Ghanaian Pepper Sauce
Valentine Candy
African Money Mask from Lagos

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!