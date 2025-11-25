Legacy Homeschool Music Class (Elementary)

⭐ Registration & Deposit Policy

To reserve your student’s spot in any Legacy Homeschool Music Class or the Encore Youth Ensemble Orchestra, a non-refundable deposit is required at the time of registration.

Deposit Amount:

🔸$20 non-refundable deposit per student





How It Works

The deposit secures your student's place in the class.

The deposit is applied toward the full tuition amount for the session.

A separate deposit is required for each student enrolling .

Paying the deposit confirms your commitment to the class for the full 8-week session.

Why a Deposit?

Our class sizes are intentionally kept small to provide the best individualized instruction. Deposits help us plan appropriately and ensure that spaces are held only for families who intend to participate.

Full tuition balances will be due by the first day of class unless a payment plan or scholarship arrangement has been discussed with Legacy in advance.