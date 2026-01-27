Legacy in Bloom A Sunday Brunch Gala Honoring Dr. Y Supporting Enlighten Legacy Microschool Academy

The General Admission ticket provides full access to Legacy in Bloom, our elegant Sunday Brunch Gala honoring Dr. Y and supporting Enlighten Legacy Microschool Academy.

This ticket includes a beautifully prepared brunch, inspiring program moments, and the opportunity to be part of a celebration that invests in the future of our children and community.

Your purchase directly supports ELMA’s mission of providing high-quality, affirming, and innovative education for every child we serve.

Includes;

Full brunch service;

Access to the gala program and celebration;

Support for ELMA initiatives.

We look forward to celebrating with you.