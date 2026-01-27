Legacy in Bloom A Sunday Brunch Gala Honoring Dr. Y Supporting Enlighten Legacy Microschool Academy

About this event
The General Admission ticket provides full access to Legacy in Bloom, our elegant Sunday Brunch Gala honoring Dr. Y and supporting Enlighten Legacy Microschool Academy.
This ticket includes a beautifully prepared brunch, inspiring program moments, and the opportunity to be part of a celebration that invests in the future of our children and community.
Your purchase directly supports ELMA’s mission of providing high-quality, affirming, and innovative education for every child we serve.
Includes;
Full brunch service;
Access to the gala program and celebration;
Support for ELMA initiatives.
We look forward to celebrating with you.
The Supporter Ticket is for guests who want to do more than attend — it’s for those who believe in the mission and future of Enlighten Legacy Microschool Academy.
This ticket includes full brunch gala access plus an added contribution that directly supports ELMA’s student programs, scholarships, and school growth initiatives.
By selecting a Supporter Ticket, you are helping ensure that every child we serve has access to a nurturing, high-quality educational experience.
Includes;
Brunch and full event access;
Program and celebration seating;
Direct contribution to ELMA’s mission.
Thank you for investing in legacy, purpose, and the future of our children.
The VIP Legacy Table is our premier experience for Legacy in Bloom, offering reserved seating for eight guests and a special opportunity to celebrate, connect, and invest in the future of Enlighten Legacy Microschool Academy.
This experience is perfect for families, friend groups, businesses, or community leaders who want to enjoy the event together while making a meaningful contribution to ELMA’s mission.
Each VIP table includes a beautifully arranged sangria or mimosa tray for your guests to enjoy during brunch, along with special recognition for your support.
Includes;
Reserved table seating for eight guests;
Curated sangria or mimosa tray;
Brunch and full program access for all eight guests;
Recognition during the event;
Direct support of ELMA’s programs and initiatives.
Thank you for helping us celebrate legacy while building a brighter future for our children.
Entry-level community support
Includes;
Name listed on event signage;
Recognition on social media;
Thank-you mention during the event.
This is perfect for parents, small businesses, and community supporters.
Mid-level sponsor with tickets
Includes;
Two brunch tickets;
Name on event signage;
Recognition in the printed or digital program;
Thank-you mention during the event.
This tier is ideal for small business owners, families, and professionals who want visibility and to attend.
Visionary sponsor level
Includes;
VIP table for 8 guests;
Logo on all event materials and signage;
Verbal recognition during the program;
Special thank-you from Dr. Y.
This level is meant for corporations, major donors, or families who want to underwrite a meaningful portion of the event.
Includes
Reserved table seating for eight guests;
Curated sangria or mimosa tray, and assorted brunch pastry tray
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!