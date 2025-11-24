Legacy in Motion: Premiere • Networking • Impact

Hosted by
Elevate your premiere experience with exclusive VIP access. Our Legacy Access ticket places you at the heart of the evening with premium perks designed to honor your support:
Your VIP presence directly fuels our mission — expanding scholarships, mentorship, and leadership opportunities for UGA students.
Stand out. Step forward.
Be a Legacy.
Get in the room and be part of a historic Bulldog moment. With our In the Game General Admission ticket, you’ll experience the full premiere program — celebrating The First Five, showcasing their powerful story, and advancing our mission to uplift future generations at UGA.
Your ticket includes:
Every seat helps move the mission forward — funding scholarships, mentorship, and legacy-building opportunities.
Step in. Show up.
Get in the game.
The 55 Founders Circle giving level allows you to support the mission—even if you’re not in the room.
Your contribution goes directly toward expanding the legacy of The First Five, supporting:
As a member of the 55 Founders Circle, you’ll also receive The 5 Pendant and gain entry into a private-access giving circle—a historic group of supporters helping shape the future direction of the Foundation.
Your donation moves the mission forward—fueling opportunity, access, and excellence for the next generation.
You may not be present, but your impact is deeply felt.
Stand with us. Support the legacy.
Give in honor of The First Five.
Learn more about our endowment and scholarship programs with UGA:
👉 https://www.bulldogsfive.org/our-programs
Become part of history. The legacy continues with you.
You can still support the "Legacy In Mission."
Make a friendly donation to help fund scholarships, mentorship, and career-readiness opportunities for UGA students.
