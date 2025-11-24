Bulldogs Original Five Inc

Legacy in Motion: Premiere • Networking • Impact

384 Northyards Boulevard NW

Atlanta, GA 30313, USA

VIP Admission – Legacy Access
$100

Elevate your premiere experience with exclusive VIP access. Our Legacy Access ticket places you at the heart of the evening with premium perks designed to honor your support:

  • VIP check-in and reserved seating
  • Red carpet entry with photo + video moments
  • Recognition as a Legacy Supporter of The Bulldogs Original Five Foundation
  • Early access to the premiere environment and special guests

Your VIP presence directly fuels our mission — expanding scholarships, mentorship, and leadership opportunities for UGA students.

Stand out. Step forward.
Be a Legacy.

General Admission – In the Game
$40

Get in the room and be part of a historic Bulldog moment. With our In the Game General Admission ticket, you’ll experience the full premiere program — celebrating The First Five, showcasing their powerful story, and advancing our mission to uplift future generations at UGA.


Your ticket includes:

  • Access to the full premiere program
  • Exclusive film preview
  • Community celebration with alumni, supporters, and leaders

Every seat helps move the mission forward — funding scholarships, mentorship, and legacy-building opportunities.

Step in. Show up.
Get in the game.

💛 Can’t attend? You can still support the mission. Make a
$55

The 55 Founders Circle giving level allows you to support the mission—even if you’re not in the room.


Your contribution goes directly toward expanding the legacy of The First Five, supporting:

  • Scholarships
  • Mentorship
  • Leadership pathways for UGA students and student-athletes

As a member of the 55 Founders Circle, you’ll also receive The 5 Pendant and gain entry into a private-access giving circle—a historic group of supporters helping shape the future direction of the Foundation.


Your donation moves the mission forward—fueling opportunity, access, and excellence for the next generation.
You may not be present, but your impact is deeply felt.


Stand with us. Support the legacy.
Give in honor of The First Five.


Learn more about our endowment and scholarship programs with UGA:
👉 https://www.bulldogsfive.org/our-programs

Become part of history. The legacy continues with you.

💛 Can’t attend, but want to support?
Pay what you can

You can still support the "Legacy In Mission."


Make a friendly donation to help fund scholarships, mentorship, and career-readiness opportunities for UGA students.

