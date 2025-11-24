Legacy in Motion: Premiere • Networking • Impact

The 55 Founders Circle giving level allows you to support the mission—even if you’re not in the room.





Your contribution goes directly toward expanding the legacy of The First Five, supporting:

Scholarships

Mentorship

Leadership pathways for UGA students and student-athletes

As a member of the 55 Founders Circle, you’ll also receive The 5 Pendant and gain entry into a private-access giving circle—a historic group of supporters helping shape the future direction of the Foundation.





Your donation moves the mission forward—fueling opportunity, access, and excellence for the next generation.

You may not be present, but your impact is deeply felt.





Stand with us. Support the legacy.

Give in honor of The First Five.





Learn more about our endowment and scholarship programs with UGA:

👉 https://www.bulldogsfive.org/our-programs

Become part of history. The legacy continues with you.