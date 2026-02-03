Legacy of FLIGHT Membership

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About the memberships
Due Date: June 01
Please Note: Local Chapter membership is separate from your Women in Aviation International (WAI) membership dues. Members are responsible for maintaining an active WAI membership in good standing. In accordance with WAI bylaws, only current WAI members are eligible to participate in local chapter activities. Failure to maintain your WAI membership may result in the loss of chapter privileges.
Due Date: June 01
Please Note: Local Chapter membership is separate from your Women in Aviation International (WAI) membership dues. Members are responsible for maintaining an active WAI membership in good standing. In accordance with WAI bylaws, only current WAI members are eligible to participate in local chapter activities. Failure to maintain your WAI membership may result in the loss of chapter privileges.
Due Date: June 01
Please Note: Local Chapter membership is separate from your Women in Aviation International (WAI) membership dues. Members are responsible for maintaining an active WAI membership in good standing. In accordance with WAI bylaws, only current WAI members are eligible to participate in local chapter activities. Failure to maintain your WAI membership may result in the loss of chapter privileges.
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