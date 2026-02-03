Women in Aviation Intl., Legacy of FLIGHT Inc

Offered by

Women in Aviation Intl., Legacy of FLIGHT Inc

About the memberships

Legacy of FLIGHT Membership

Annual Membership (Adults)
$30

Due Date: June 01


Please Note: Local Chapter membership is separate from your Women in Aviation International (WAI) membership dues. Members are responsible for maintaining an active WAI membership in good standing. In accordance with WAI bylaws, only current WAI members are eligible to participate in local chapter activities. Failure to maintain your WAI membership may result in the loss of chapter privileges.

Annual Membership (Students 16-18 yrs)
$15

Due Date: June 01


Please Note: Local Chapter membership is separate from your Women in Aviation International (WAI) membership dues. Members are responsible for maintaining an active WAI membership in good standing. In accordance with WAI bylaws, only current WAI members are eligible to participate in local chapter activities. Failure to maintain your WAI membership may result in the loss of chapter privileges.

Annual Membership (Juniors 5-15yrs)
Free

Due Date: June 01


Please Note: Local Chapter membership is separate from your Women in Aviation International (WAI) membership dues. Members are responsible for maintaining an active WAI membership in good standing. In accordance with WAI bylaws, only current WAI members are eligible to participate in local chapter activities. Failure to maintain your WAI membership may result in the loss of chapter privileges.

Add a donation for Women in Aviation Intl., Legacy of FLIGHT Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!