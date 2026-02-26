Legacy of Hope Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Presenting Sponsor Recognition
Gala Spotlight & Award
Twelve (12) tickets with premium seating
Discount on additional tickets
Full Program Ad
Recognition on All Event Materials (Print & Digital).
Logo placement on marketing materials, pre-event marketing, on-site event signage
and post-event media coverage.
Sponsor recognition at event
Eight (8) tickets with premium seating
Discount on additional tickets
Half Page Program Ad
Logo placement on marketing materials (pre-event, on-site, and post event media)
ponsor recognition at event
Six (6) tickets
Quarter Page Program Ad
Logo placement on marketing materials
Four (4) tickets
Sponsor recognition at event
Recognition & Logo placement in program materials
Two (2) tickets
Recognition program material
4 Tickets
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
$
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