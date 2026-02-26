Palmetto Hope Foundation

Hosted by

Palmetto Hope Foundation

About this event

Legacy of Hope Gala

General Admission
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Legacy Sponsor
$10,000

Presenting Sponsor Recognition

Gala Spotlight & Award

Twelve (12) tickets with premium seating

Discount on additional tickets

Full Program Ad

Recognition on All Event Materials (Print & Digital).

Logo placement on marketing materials, pre-event marketing, on-site event signage

and post-event media coverage.

Hope Partner Sponsor
$7,500

Sponsor recognition at event

Eight (8) tickets with premium seating

Discount on additional tickets

Half Page Program Ad

Logo placement on marketing materials (pre-event, on-site, and post event media)

Community Champion
$5,000

ponsor recognition at event

Six (6) tickets

Quarter Page Program Ad

Logo placement on marketing materials

Care Supporter
$2,500

Four (4) tickets

Sponsor recognition at event

Recognition & Logo placement in program materials

Friends of Hope
$1,000

Two (2) tickets

Recognition program material

Sponsor a Family
$500

4 Tickets

Table
$1,000

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Add a donation for Palmetto Hope Foundation

$

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