Legacy of Love - Two Meaningful Ways To Give

Legacy Of Love item
Legacy Of Love
$25

A one-time donation creates a permanent memorial on our site dedicated to your pet.


This can include:

  • A cover photo and up to 3 additional images
  • A written tribute (200–1,000 words) or short eulogy
  • Dates and memorable facts

We will reach out to you at the email provided to get your tribute and pictures to share.

Life Book item
Life Book
$10

For pets who are still with us (or to document a life in progress), the Life Book is a living scrapbook.


This can Include:

  • Add photos, short stories, and milestones,
  • Share updates with friends/family via a private link or social share
  • Option to order printed storybook of the Life Book every year or at any milestone

$10 / month — Keeps your Life Book hosted and accessible


We will reach out to you at the email provided to get your pets bio, updates and pictures to share. We will then set up the monthly donation for you.

Add a donation for Ellington Feline Foundation

$

