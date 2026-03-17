Hosted by

Grosse Pointe Chamber Foundation

About this event

Legacy on the Lake 2026: Honoring The Van Elslander Family

The War Memorial

32 Lake Shore Dr, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236, USA

Early Bird Event Ticket
$250
Available until May 15

Enjoy event access and a reserved seat with guests as noted in reservation.


For additional requests, please call 313-881-4722.

Event Ticket
$300

Enjoy event access and a reserved seat with guests as noted in reservation.


For additional requests, please call 313-881-4722.

Platinum Sponsor
$30,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

PLATINUM SPONSOR BENEFITS

Two‑Minute Welcome Presentation Opportunity to address guests at the start of the event.

Two Premier Reserved Tables of Ten Priority seating for a total of 20 guests.

Table‑Side Wine Service Enhanced hospitality experience for all guests at your tables.

Special Recognition During Event Introduction Acknowledgment from the podium as a premier event supporter.

Full‑Page Advertisement in the Event Program Prominent placement to highlight your organization.

Gold Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

GOLD SPONSOR BENEFITS

One Reserved Table of Ten Priority seating for your guests.

Table‑Side Wine Service Enhanced hospitality throughout the evening.

Recognition During Event Welcome Acknowledgment from the podium as a valued event supporter.

Full‑Page Advertisement in the Event Program Prominent visibility for your organization.

Silver Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

SILVER SPONSOR BENEFITS

Reserved Table of Eight Priority seating for your guests.

Half‑Page Advertisement in the Event Program Prominent visibility for your organization.

Bronze Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

BRONZE SPONSOR BENEFITS

Four Event Tickets Admission for you and your guests.

Quarter‑Page Advertisement in the Event Program A great opportunity to highlight your organization.

Honorary Host Committee
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

HONORARY HOST COMMITTEE SPONSOR BENEFITS

Two Event Tickets Admission for you and a guest.

Recognition in event program.

Corporate Underwriting Opportunity: Entertainment
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Recognition during event entertainment

Full-page advertisement in event program

Two event tickets

Corporate Underwriting Opportunity: Cocktail Reception
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Personalized cocktail napkins during cocktail hour

Reserved high-top for your party

Full-page advertisement in event program

Two event tickets

Corporate Underwriting Opportunity: Bar Service
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Signage on event bars

Half-page advertisement in event program

Two event tickets

Corporate Underwriting Opportunity: Champagne Toast
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Kick off dinner by sharing a toast to the Van Elslander Family!

Half-page advertisement in event program

Two event tickets

Corporate Underwriting Opportunity: Flowers
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Signage on floral arrangements

Half-page advertisement in event program

Two event tickets

Corporate Underwriting Opportunity: Afterglow
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Recognition during the afterglow introduction

Half-page advertisement in event program

Two event tickets

Corporate Underwriting Opportunity: Dessert
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Quarter-page advertisement in event program

Two event tickets

Add a donation for Grosse Pointe Chamber Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!