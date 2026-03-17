Legacy on the Lake 2026: Honoring The Van Elslander Family

PLATINUM SPONSOR BENEFITS

Two‑Minute Welcome Presentation Opportunity to address guests at the start of the event.

Two Premier Reserved Tables of Ten Priority seating for a total of 20 guests.

Table‑Side Wine Service Enhanced hospitality experience for all guests at your tables.

Special Recognition During Event Introduction Acknowledgment from the podium as a premier event supporter.

Full‑Page Advertisement in the Event Program Prominent placement to highlight your organization.