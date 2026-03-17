Legacy on the Lake 2026: Honoring The Van Elslander Family

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About this event
32 Lake Shore Dr, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236, USA
Enjoy event access and a reserved seat with guests as noted in reservation.
For additional requests, please call 313-881-4722.
Enjoy event access and a reserved seat with guests as noted in reservation.
For additional requests, please call 313-881-4722.
PLATINUM SPONSOR BENEFITS
Two‑Minute Welcome Presentation Opportunity to address guests at the start of the event.
Two Premier Reserved Tables of Ten Priority seating for a total of 20 guests.
Table‑Side Wine Service Enhanced hospitality experience for all guests at your tables.
Special Recognition During Event Introduction Acknowledgment from the podium as a premier event supporter.
Full‑Page Advertisement in the Event Program Prominent placement to highlight your organization.
GOLD SPONSOR BENEFITS
One Reserved Table of Ten Priority seating for your guests.
Table‑Side Wine Service Enhanced hospitality throughout the evening.
Recognition During Event Welcome Acknowledgment from the podium as a valued event supporter.
Full‑Page Advertisement in the Event Program Prominent visibility for your organization.
SILVER SPONSOR BENEFITS
Reserved Table of Eight Priority seating for your guests.
Half‑Page Advertisement in the Event Program Prominent visibility for your organization.
BRONZE SPONSOR BENEFITS
Four Event Tickets Admission for you and your guests.
Quarter‑Page Advertisement in the Event Program A great opportunity to highlight your organization.
HONORARY HOST COMMITTEE SPONSOR BENEFITS
Two Event Tickets Admission for you and a guest.
Recognition in event program.
Recognition during event entertainment
Full-page advertisement in event program
Two event tickets
Personalized cocktail napkins during cocktail hour
Reserved high-top for your party
Full-page advertisement in event program
Two event tickets
Signage on event bars
Half-page advertisement in event program
Two event tickets
Kick off dinner by sharing a toast to the Van Elslander Family!
Half-page advertisement in event program
Two event tickets
Signage on floral arrangements
Half-page advertisement in event program
Two event tickets
Recognition during the afterglow introduction
Half-page advertisement in event program
Two event tickets
Quarter-page advertisement in event program
Two event tickets
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