Legacy Park Battle of the Bands

In 2016, Staff Infection formed as a number of teachers from Lower Moreland High School decided to start a cover band. The first song we ever covered was the classic All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem We enjoy doing all genres of music but mostly just love seeing people have a good time together. We enjoy performing all over Jenkintown, Lower Moreland and beyond. We are excited to help in any way with the formation of Legacy Park. Thanks everyone.

In 2016, Staff Infection formed as a number of teachers from Lower Moreland High School decided to start a cover band. The first song we ever covered was the classic All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem We enjoy doing all genres of music but mostly just love seeing people have a good time together. We enjoy performing all over Jenkintown, Lower Moreland and beyond. We are excited to help in any way with the formation of Legacy Park. Thanks everyone.

More details...