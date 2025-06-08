Legacy Park Battle of the Bands

Blue Sky is a small ensemble who play an eclectic mix of music from American roots influences. Their styles run the gamut from bluegrass to folk to blues to pop. The night’s performance may include material from Earl Scruggs, Bob Dylan, The Grateful Dead and "The Band."
Blue Sky
$20
Staff Infection
$1
In 2016, Staff Infection formed as a number of teachers from Lower Moreland High School decided to start a cover band. The first song we ever covered was the classic All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem We enjoy doing all genres of music but mostly just love seeing people have a good time together. We enjoy performing all over Jenkintown, Lower Moreland and beyond. We are excited to help in any way with the formation of Legacy Park. Thanks everyone.
Staff Infection
$20
NickelCreed
$1
NickelCreed is Jenkintown's premier Creed and Nickelback acoustic coverband duo, fronted by Jenkintown's own Jared Graziani and backed-up by John Walko. They are thrilled to take a break from their world tour to play in their hometown!
NickleCreed
$20
Irish Sushi
$1
This Irish-American trio plays a mix of traditional Irish tunes, rock standards, and catchy originals. Fronted by Jenkintown’s Gerard Regan and forged in the smoke and heat of John Nutt’s Hollywood Tavern Open Mic, this power trio hopes to rock your socks off.
Irish Sushi
$20
IAlive
$1
While the world of independent rap lives in a post-minimal form of lofi impressionism and free associated jazz, ialive (Donovan Phillips) stretches back to the bouncy rhythms, deep concepts and day-glo style of a defined era. At his core, the Philadelphia artist leans towards east coast representations of hip hop, maintaining a tight low end and a strong emphasis on songwriting. Steeped in satire yet utterly honest, Quietism’s wide sonic range is pulled together by connected themes of making lemonade out of lemons.
IAlive
$20
Another Guevara
$1
A local band from Abington, PA. We play 90's rock, classic rock, spanish rock, reggae, and original music. We are currently working on our debut album to be released on streaming sites in the Fall. WELCOME TO PLANET GUEVARA. ROCK ON! Anotherguevara.com
Another Guevara
$20
Hillside & Elm
$1
These four local high schoolers blend an influence of indie rock, punk, and emo music. Known for their musicianship despite their garage roots, they are building a loyal local following.
Hillside & Elm
$20
Cut Thru Culture
$1
Cut Thru Culture
$20
