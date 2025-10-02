🎉 Legacy Paws Rescue Silent Auction 🎉

Catawba, NC 28609, USA
Elevate your aquarium setup with this 75-gallon fish tank complete with a rustic farmhouse-style stand and matching custom hood! Perfect for beginner or experienced aquarists, this tank comes fully equipped with premium equipment and a variety of accessories for a thriving freshwater setup.
Included Features & Accessories:
💡 Perfect for Cichlids, tropical fish, or any freshwater setup. This complete aquarium setup is ready to go and includes high-quality equipment and a wide variety of extras for an impressive display.
The beards are back — and they’ve got something to say! This complete set of four talking Duck Dynasty bobbleheads features Willie, Phil, Jase, and Uncle Si. Each figure has never been out of the box, so the bobbleheads themselves are in brand-new condition.
That said, these boxes have done some traveling and show wear from being hauled around, but the stars inside are untouched and ready to wobble and wisecrack just like on TV.
Includes:
A fun, collectible set for fans of the Robertson crew — shake them, hear them talk, and bring a little Duck Commander humor home!
Relaxation on the go! This BestMassage fold-up portable massage table comes with a sturdy carrying case and a bundle of massage accessories — everything you need to create a spa-like experience at home or on the road.
The table has been recovered with a good-quality fabric to refresh it, since the original cover wasn’t in great shape. Full disclosure: I’m a bit OCD and not totally happy with how it turned out around the head hole and carrying handles, but it’s still very functional, comfortable, and ready for use.
Includes:
A perfect setup for massage therapists, home relaxation, or anyone who could use a little stress relief.
Kick back and relax at the push of a button! This plush gray microfiber recliner is fully electric, letting you glide smoothly from upright to fully reclined with ease. The soft microfiber upholstery is cozy, durable, and easy to clean, while the neutral gray color fits effortlessly into any living room, den, or reading nook.
Whether you’re watching TV, napping, or just unwinding after a long day, this recliner makes comfort effortless.
Features:
A perfect blend of style and convenience — sit back, press the button, and let the chair do the work!
This metal queen bedframe is in great used condition and provides solid support for your mattress without a boxspring. Sleek, minimalist, and durable, it’s perfect for any bedroom.
💡 A practical and affordable solution for furnishing your bedroom or guest room.
Add charm and warmth to your home with this rustic farmhouse 8-light chandelier! Featuring a classic design with clean lines and a sturdy frame, it’s ideal for a dining room, kitchen, or entryway.
💡 Perfect for anyone looking to elevate their home décor with a stylish, rustic touch!
Bring timeless charm and rustic elegance to your bedroom with this solid wood farmhouse-style queen bedroom set! Crafted for durability and style, this set includes everything you need for a complete, cohesive look.
Included in the Set:
Features:
💡 Transform your bedroom into a cozy, stylish retreat with this complete, solid wood queen farmhouse set!
Elevate your bedroom with this dark wood, solid, heavy bedroom set featuring a stately pillar-style design. Built for durability and classic elegance, this set includes everything you need for a luxurious and cohesive bedroom look.
Included in the Set:
Features:
💡 Perfect for anyone looking for a timeless, high-quality bedroom set that combines style, strength, and functionality.
Enhance your wellness routine with this Teeter HangUps Inversion Table, designed to alleviate back pain, improve spinal health, and increase flexibility. Ideal for home use, this inversion table offers a safe and effective way to decompress your spine and relieve tension.
Features:
This inversion table is perfect for individuals seeking to relieve back pain, improve posture, and enhance flexibility from the comfort of their home.
Give your furry friend easy access to the outdoors with this PetSafe Sliding Glass Pet Door! Designed for extra-large dogs up to 220 lbs, this door installs easily into your existing sliding glass door without any cutting, making it perfect for renters or anyone looking for a hassle-free setup.
Features:
💡 Perfect for pet owners who want to give their dogs independent access to the yard while keeping installation simple and renter-friendly.
Stay organized and carry all your essential culinary tools with this brand new Magnet Chef Knife Backpack, still with tags! Perfect for professional chefs, culinary students, or cooking enthusiasts, this backpack is designed to safely store and transport knives, tools, and even tablets or notebooks.
Features:
💡 Ideal for chefs who need a portable, organized, and professional solution for carrying their knives and tools to work, school, or events.
Cheer on the Lions in style with this ultimate Detroit Lions fan bundle, perfect for game day or everyday wear! This bundle includes four items for women and kids in like-new condition, with one jersey brand new with tags.
Included in the Bundle:
💡 Perfect For:
Condition:
Equip your young martial artist with this complete Kids MMA Bundle, perfect for training, sparring, or competitions. All items are in like-new condition and include high-quality gear for safety and performance.
Included in the Bundle:
💡 Perfect For:
Condition: All items in like-new condition
The Ultimate Bridal Ensemble Lot
Current Condition: Excellent, professionally dry-cleaned (Bridal Gown/Flower Girl Dress/ Bridesmaid dress and more).
Description:
Walk down the aisle with a fully coordinated wedding party! This amazing single lot includes the David's Bridal size 22W A-line wedding gown and all necessary accessories, plus a Flower Girl Dress and a Bridesmaid Dress to complete your ceremony look. This collection provides incredible value, ensuring the bride, her little attendant, and a bridesmaid look spectacular!
1. The Bridal Gown & Accessories (David's Bridal)
• The Gown: Stunning David's Bridal Strapless A-Line Wedding Dress (Size 22W). Features intricate beaded embroidery throughout the bodice and skirt. The universally flattering A-line silhouette has a beautiful flow and a subtle train.
• The Veil: A coordinating sheer, elegant matching veil to complete the bridal look.
• The Slip: A full underslip to provide volume, shape, and a smooth foundation for the gown.
• The Corsets/Bustiers (2): Two high-quality white foundation garments for optimal support and fit:
• One white corset/bustier in Size 46DD.
• One white corset/bustier in Size 44DD.
2. The Flower Girl Dress (David's Bridal)
• The Dress: A charming A-line Flower Girl Dress (Size 6). This dress features complementary beaded detailing on the bodice, perfectly matching the bride's gown.
3. The Bridesmaid Dress (Ever Pretty)
• The Dress: An elegant Ever Pretty Navy Blue Bridesmaid Dress (Size 9XL). This gown features a sparkling sequined V-neck bodice with subtle flutter sleeves and a flowing, floor-length chiffon A-line skirt. Ideal for a formal or evening wedding.
Materials & Care:
• Bridal Gown Fabric: Shell 100% Polyester, Lining 100% Polyester, Netting 100% Nylon.
• Care: Professionally Dry Clean Only.
• Sizing Note: All dresses and corsets are sold as-is. Please confirm fit with the provided sizes.
Don't miss this opportunity to acquire your entire wedding dress ensemble in one convenient auction!
Whimsical "All in Good Taste" Matching Canisters — Donated to Benefit Legacy Paws Rescue!
Description:
Elevate your kitchen with this rare and collectible Kate Spade New York "All in Good Taste" canister set, generously donated to support Legacy Paws Rescue!
This matching pair of whimsical, high-quality ceramic canisters was made in partnership with Lennox and features the iconic Kate Spade playful touch.
This set is retired, making it highly sought after by collectors and fans of the brand.
• The taller 11” canister depicts a charming stack of illustrated books with the label "MAIN SQUEEZE JUICE."
• The shorter 8” canister features a delightful pink layer cake adorned with strawberries.
Both canisters come with matching lids and are in excellent, pristine condition.
They are perfect for stylish storage or as decorative statement pieces on a collector's shelf.
Your bid is a chance to own a piece of Kate Spade's coveted home line while making a real difference in the lives of animals in need.
Hit a home run for the animals with this huge sports gear collection! This lot offers premium equipment—including a bat, helmet, and two gloves—plus a massive inventory of 11 pairs of quality pants and a padded tank top.
This bundle is a perfect way to outfit a player or supply an entire team for practices and games, all while supporting Legacy Paws Rescue!
All items are in gently used condition.
Lot Contents: 15 Pieces of Essential Gear
Premium Equipment (4 Items)
• Bat: Black composite/alloy bat, excellent for practice or junior league play.
• Helmet: Victus Junior Helmet (size 6 1/2 – 7 1/2) with face guard, in great condition.
• Glove 1: Rawlings "The Finest in the Field" Glove (Black/Tan leather, approx. 11.5 inch), perfect for younger infielders.
• Glove 2: Rawlings "Midnight" Glove (Black/White All-Leather Shell, 12.5 inch), great for outfielders or adult play.
Apparel Collection (11 Pairs of Pants & 1 Top)
This portion of the lot contains 11 pairs of Girls baseball/softball pants and 1 protective padded tank top in various youth/junior sizes, featuring major brands like Under Armour, Nike, Rawlings, and Easton.
Pants Breakdown by Size:
• Small Sizes (XS & S): 3 pairs (Includes one XS and two Small)
• Medium Sizes (M): 7 pairs (The largest quantity, perfect for a growing player)
• Large Size (L): 1 pair (One white pair)
Key Items:
• Top Brands: Pants include great names like Under Armour, Nike, Easton, and Rawlings.
• Variety: Mixture of Gray, Black, and White pants.
• Protective Gear: Includes 1 padded compression tank top (EXXACT Sports).
This bundle is a fantastic way to instantly stock up on all the essential baseball/softball pants needed for games and practice!
Score big for Legacy Paws Rescue with this fun two-piece Carolina Panthers fan set! This lot is perfect for the loyal fan who wants to stay hydrated and show their team colors every day.
• Tall Plastic Tumbler: Features the team name and bold Panthers logo on a light blue background. Includes a clear lid.
• Insulated Travel Mug: A metal travel mug with the Panthers logo set against a modern white and blue geometric design. Ideal for coffee or hot drinks on the go!
This fan pack is a touchdown for any Panthers enthusiast and a lifesaver for the animals!
