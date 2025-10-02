🎉 Legacy Paws Rescue Silent Auction 🎉

The beards are back — and they’ve got something to say! This complete set of four talking Duck Dynasty bobbleheads features Willie, Phil, Jase, and Uncle Si. Each figure has never been out of the box, so the bobbleheads themselves are in brand-new condition.





That said, these boxes have done some traveling and show wear from being hauled around, but the stars inside are untouched and ready to wobble and wisecrack just like on TV.





Includes:

Willie Robertson Talking Bobblehead

Phil Robertson Talking Bobblehead

Jase Robertson Talking Bobblehead

Uncle Si Robertson Talking Bobblehead





A fun, collectible set for fans of the Robertson crew — shake them, hear them talk, and bring a little Duck Commander humor home!



