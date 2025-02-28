Custom Pet Portrait Auction – Bid to Win! 🎨🐾

This hand-painted 8x10 acrylic masterpiece can be whatever your heart desires—your pet in a royal cape, a mystical forest, a dinosaur walking your dog—literally anything! Want a mashup of your cat ruling a galaxy far, far away? Done. Your dog as a detective solving the case of the missing treats? Absolutely. Whether it’s a beloved pet, a dreamlike scene, or a wild combination of both, I’ll bring it to life in bold, beautiful color! 🎨✨
11x14
$25
Starting bid
This hand-painted 11x14 acrylic masterpiece is basically a VIP pass to turn your wildest ideas into reality. Your dog in a tuxedo? Done. Your cat leading a Viking army? Absolutely. A mashup of your pet and your favorite movie character? Say no more. Whether you want a classic pet portrait or something so ridiculous it makes people double-take, I’ve got you. Bigger canvas = bigger possibilities. Let’s make something awesome (or hilariously unhinged)! 🎨✨
