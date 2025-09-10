Legacy Peak PTA's Silent Auction

21 Keys Escape Room – Two Tickets item
21 Keys Escape Room – Two Tickets
$1

Unlock the Adventure

Challenge your problem-solving skills and teamwork with two tickets to 21 Keys Escape Room! Perfect for friends, family, or date night, this experience will immerse you in a themed adventure full of puzzles, mysteries, and excitement. Can you solve the clues and escape in time?


https://www.21keysescapes.com

  • Quantity: 2 tickets
  • Each ticket admits one participant to a standard escape room experience
  • Age recommendation: 12 +
  • Location: 3362 Templeton Gap Rd, Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • Advance reservation required; subject to availability
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Cannot be combined with other promotions
  • No expiration date listed (confirm with business)


Graciously donated by: 21 Keys Escapes

$1

High-Flying Family Fun
Bring the whole crew to Air City 360 for an unforgettable day of excitement! This Family Fun Pack includes four 90-minute attraction passes plus four $5 arcade cards, giving your family plenty of time to jump, play, and explore. Perfect for kids (and kids at heart!) who love to stay active and have fun together.


https://aircity360.com/

  • Quantity: 1 Family Fun Pack
  • Includes: 4 ninety-minute attraction passes and 4 $5 arcade cards
  • Location: Air City 360, 225 Spectrum Loop, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
  • Subject to standard Air City 360 rules and availability
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • No expiration date listed (confirm with Air City 360)


Graciously donated by: Air City 360

Archery School of the Rockies – Private Lessons #1
$1

Aim for Adventure!
Sharpen your skills at Archery School of the Rockies! This punch card includes four (50-minute) private lessons with a certified instructor and four additional open range passes for practice. All necessary equipment is provided, making this the perfect opportunity for both beginners and experienced archers to take aim and have fun.


https://www.archeryschooloftherockies.com/

  • Quantity: 1 punch card package
  • Includes: 4 private 50-minute lessons + 4 open range passes
  • Equipment provided
  • $150 value
  • Location: Archery School of the Rockies
  • Lessons must be scheduled in advance by phone
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Punch card must be used by expiration date (if provided)
  • Subject to instructor and range availability


Graciously donated by: Archery School of the Rockies

Archery School of the Rockies – Private Lessons #2
$1

Aim for Adventure!
Sharpen your skills at Archery School of the Rockies! This punch card includes four (50-minute) private lessons with a certified instructor and four additional open range passes for practice. All necessary equipment is provided, making this the perfect opportunity for both beginners and experienced archers to take aim and have fun.


https://www.archeryschooloftherockies.com/

  • Quantity: 1 punch card package
  • Includes: 4 private 50-minute lessons + 4 open range passes
  • Equipment provided
  • $150 value
  • Location: Archery School of the Rockies
  • Lessons must be scheduled in advance by phone
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Punch card must be used by expiration date (if provided)
  • Subject to instructor and range availability


Graciously donated by: Archery School of the Rockies

Archery School of the Rockies – Private Lessons #3
$1

Aim for Adventure!
Sharpen your skills at Archery School of the Rockies! This punch card includes four (50-minute) private lessons with a certified instructor and four additional open range passes for practice. All necessary equipment is provided, making this the perfect opportunity for both beginners and experienced archers to take aim and have fun.


https://www.archeryschooloftherockies.com/

  • Quantity: 1 punch card package
  • Includes: 4 private 50-minute lessons + 4 open range passes
  • Equipment provided
  • $150 value
  • Location: Archery School of the Rockies
  • Lessons must be scheduled in advance by phone
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Punch card must be used by expiration date (if provided)
  • Subject to instructor and range availability


Graciously donated by: Archery School of the Rockies

Archery School of the Rockies – Private Lessons #4
$1

Aim for Adventure!
Sharpen your skills at Archery School of the Rockies! This punch card includes four (50-minute) private lessons with a certified instructor and four additional open range passes for practice. All necessary equipment is provided, making this the perfect opportunity for both beginners and experienced archers to take aim and have fun.


https://www.archeryschooloftherockies.com/

  • Quantity: 1 punch card package
  • Includes: 4 private 50-minute lessons + 4 open range passes
  • Equipment provided
  • $150 value
  • Location: Archery School of the Rockies
  • Lessons must be scheduled in advance by phone
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Punch card must be used by expiration date (if provided)
  • Subject to instructor and range availability


Graciously donated by: Archery School of the Rockies

Archery School of the Rockies – Private Lessons #5
$1

Aim for Adventure!
Sharpen your skills at Archery School of the Rockies! This punch card includes four (50-minute) private lessons with a certified instructor and four additional open range passes for practice. All necessary equipment is provided, making this the perfect opportunity for both beginners and experienced archers to take aim and have fun.


https://www.archeryschooloftherockies.com/

  • Quantity: 1 punch card package
  • Includes: 4 private 50-minute lessons + 4 open range passes
  • Equipment provided
  • $150 value
  • Location: Archery School of the Rockies
  • Lessons must be scheduled in advance by phone
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Punch card must be used by expiration date (if provided)
  • Subject to instructor and range availability


Graciously donated by: Archery School of the Rockies

Angela Gibson Photography – Mini Session item
Angela Gibson Photography – Mini Session
$1

Picture-Perfect Memories

Capture life’s special moments with a professional mini session from Angela Gibson Photography. Whether it’s updated family portraits, milestone photos, or a fun session with the kids, Angela’s warm style and artistic eye will ensure memories you’ll treasure for years to come.


https://www.angelagibsonphotography.com/


Graciously donated by: Angela Gibson Photography

Barr3
$1

Bella’s Bagels – $25 Gift Card #1
$1

Breakfast Bliss
Start your morning right with fresh, handmade bagels from Bella’s Bagels. With a $25 gift card, you can enjoy their wide variety of delicious bagels, cream cheese spreads, and breakfast favorites. Perfect for a family breakfast or a treat on the go!


https://www.getbellasbagels.com/

  • Value: $25
  • Quantity: 1 gift card
  • Redeemable at Bella’s Bagels locations
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • No expiration date listed (confirm with restaurant)

Graciously donated by: Bella's Bagels

Bella’s Bagels – $25 Gift Card #2
$1

Breakfast Bliss
Start your morning right with fresh, handmade bagels from Bella’s Bagels. With a $25 gift card, you can enjoy their wide variety of delicious bagels, cream cheese spreads, and breakfast favorites. Perfect for a family breakfast or a treat on the go!


https://www.getbellasbagels.com/

  • Value: $25
  • Quantity: 1 gift card
  • Redeemable at Bella’s Bagels locations
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • No expiration date listed (confirm with restaurant)

Graciously donated by: Bella's Bagels

Bella’s Bagels – $25 Gift Card #3
$1

Breakfast Bliss
Start your morning right with fresh, handmade bagels from Bella’s Bagels. With a $25 gift card, you can enjoy their wide variety of delicious bagels, cream cheese spreads, and breakfast favorites. Perfect for a family breakfast or a treat on the go!


https://www.getbellasbagels.com/

  • Value: $25
  • Quantity: 1 gift card
  • Redeemable at Bella’s Bagels locations
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • No expiration date listed (confirm with restaurant)

Graciously donated by: Bella's Bagels

Bella’s Bagels – $25 Gift Card #4
$1

Breakfast Bliss
Start your morning right with fresh, handmade bagels from Bella’s Bagels. With a $25 gift card, you can enjoy their wide variety of delicious bagels, cream cheese spreads, and breakfast favorites. Perfect for a family breakfast or a treat on the go!


https://www.getbellasbagels.com/

  • Value: $25
  • Quantity: 1 gift card
  • Redeemable at Bella’s Bagels locations
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • No expiration date listed (confirm with restaurant)

Graciously donated by: Bella's Bagels

Bristol Brewing Company – $75 Gift Card
$1

Cheers to Local Craft Beer

Enjoy the flavors of Colorado with a $75 gift card to Bristol Brewing, a local favorite known for its handcrafted beers and welcoming atmosphere. Perfect for sampling a variety of brews, bringing friends for a night out, or pairing with a delicious meal at the brewery.


https://www.bristolbrewing.com/

  • Value: $75
  • Quantity: 1 gift card
  • Redeemable at Bristol Brewing locations for both food and beverages
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • No expiration date listed (confirm with restaurant)

Graciously donated by: Bristol Brewing Company

Broadmoor World Arena
$1

Burn Boot Camp Northgate- One Month Free Membership
$1

Find Your Strength

Jumpstart your fitness journey with a one-month free membership at Burn Boot Camp Northgate (a $310 value). Experience high-energy workouts, personalized training, and a supportive community that helps you stay motivated and strong. Perfect for anyone looking to build endurance, confidence, and healthy habits.


https://locations.burnbootcamp.com/locations/northgate-co/


  • Value: $310
  • Quantity: 1 gift card
  • Redeemable at Burn Bootcamp- Northgate Location only
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • No expiration date listed (confirm with gym)


Calm App – One-Year Premium Membership
$1

Relax, Focus, and Sleep Better

Discover the benefits of mindfulness and relaxation with a one-year premium membership to the Calm App. Enjoy guided meditations, sleep stories, breathing exercises, music, and more—all designed to support better sleep, reduce stress, and improve focus.

This membership also includes access to Calm Kids, a platform featuring sleep stories, breathing exercises, and mindfulness programs created specifically for children—making it a valuable tool for the whole family.


https://www.calm.com/

  • Quantity: 1 one-year premium membership
  • Includes access to Calm App and Calm Kids content
  • Membership valid for one year from activation
  • Membership must be activated by the winner
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Cannot be combined with other promotions or offers

Graciously donated by: Calm

Century Casino Overnight Stay
$1

Private Planetarium Show
$1

A Journey Through the Stars
Explore the wonders of the universe with a private planetarium show at the Challenger Learning Center! This unforgettable experience is for up to 20 guests, making it perfect for families, friends, or a small group outing. It’s an excellent idea for a unique birthday party, sparking curiosity and wonder for all ages.


https://www.challengercolorado.org/

  • Quantity: 1 private planetarium show
  • Accommodates up to 20 guests
  • Location: Challenger Learning Center
  • Must be scheduled in advance
  • Valid for one show only
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to Challenger Learning Center availability and policies

Graciously donated by: Challenger Learning Center

Coerver Soccer – Full Summer Camp Scholarship 2026
$1

Score Big This Summer!
Give a young soccer enthusiast the ultimate opportunity with a full scholarship to Coerver Soccer Summer Camp 2026. This comprehensive camp focuses on skill development, agility, and game intelligence, all while fostering teamwork and a love for the game. Perfect for players of all skill levels, this scholarship ensures a summer full of fun, learning, and growth.


https://www.coervercolorado.com/

  • Value: $595
  • Quantity: 1 full camp scholarship
  • Valid for Summer 2026 at Coerver Colorado
  • Ages: 6-17 (campers of all levels welcome: beginners through advanced)
  • Must be redeemed for a Summer 2026 camp
  • Subject to availability; registration needed.
  • Not redeemable for cash.
  • Complies with Coerver Colorado camp policies (age limits, behavior expectations, attendance, gear).

Graciously donated by: Coerver Colorado

Colorado Ballet Society – $100 Tuition Gift Certificate
$1

Dance Into Opportunity
Give the gift of dance with a $100 tuition gift certificate to the Colorado Ballet Society. Perfect for students of all ages and skill levels, this certificate can be applied toward classes that inspire creativity, build technique, and foster a lifelong love of ballet. A wonderful opportunity to nurture a budding dancer’s passion and confidence.


https://www.danceinthesprings.com/


  • Value: $100
  • Quantity: 1 tuition gift certificate
  • Valid toward tuition at Colorado Ballet Society
  • Expiration: July 18, 2026
  • Must be applied to tuition only
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Non-transferable
  • Subject to availability of classes


Graciously donated by: Colorado Ballet Society

Colorado Kids Ranch – Christmas at the Ranch Event (4 Ticket
$1

A Festive Family Tradition

Celebrate the magic of the season with four tickets to Christmas at the Ranch at Colorado Kids Ranch. This beloved holiday event brings the spirit of Christmas to life with lights, activities, and festive fun for the whole family. Perfect for making cherished holiday memories together.


https://coloradokidsranch.com/

  • Quantity: 4 tickets
  • Location: Colorado Kids Ranch
  • Valid for admission to Christmas at the Ranch event
  • Valid only for Christmas at the Ranch
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to event dates and availability
  • Event ends December 28, 2025

Graciously donated by: Colorado Kids Ranch

Colorado National Speedway – VIP 4-Pack #1
$1

Feel the Rush from the Best Seats
Get ready for an unforgettable night at Colorado National Speedway with four VIP tickets good toward any NASCAR event of your choice. Experience the sights, sounds, and adrenaline of short track racing with premier access.


https://www.coloradospeedway.com/

  • Quantity: VIP Pack for 4
  • Valid for any NASCAR event at Colorado National Speedway
  • Location: Colorado National Speedway
  • Subject to event availability
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • VIP pack includes standard VIP perks as defined by the Speedway at the time of event
  • Must follow Colorado National Speedway rules and policies
  • Expiration: October 26, 2026

Graciously donated by: Colorado National Speedway

Colorado National Speedway – VIP 4-Pack #2
$1

Feel the Rush from the Best Seats
Get ready for an unforgettable night at Colorado National Speedway with four VIP tickets good toward any NASCAR event of your choice. Experience the sights, sounds, and adrenaline of short track racing with premier access.


https://www.coloradospeedway.com/

  • Quantity: VIP Pack for 4
  • Valid for any NASCAR event at Colorado National Speedway
  • Location: Colorado National Speedway
  • Subject to event availability
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • VIP pack includes standard VIP perks as defined by the Speedway at the time of event
  • Must follow Colorado National Speedway rules and policies
  • Expiration: October 26, 2026

Graciously donated by: Colorado National Speedway

Colorado National Speedway – VIP 4-Pack #3
$1

Feel the Rush from the Best Seats
Get ready for an unforgettable night at Colorado National Speedway with four VIP tickets good toward any NASCAR event of your choice. Experience the sights, sounds, and adrenaline of short track racing with premier access.


https://www.coloradospeedway.com/

  • Quantity: VIP Pack for 4
  • Valid for any NASCAR event at Colorado National Speedway
  • Location: Colorado National Speedway
  • Subject to event availability
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • VIP pack includes standard VIP perks as defined by the Speedway at the time of event
  • Must follow Colorado National Speedway rules and policies
  • Expiration: October 26, 2026

Graciously donated by: Colorado National Speedway

Colorado Rapids – 4 General Admission Tickets
$1

Experience the Thrill of MLS Soccer

Enjoy an exciting day at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park with four (4) general admission tickets to a 2026 Colorado Rapids home match. Feel the energy of Major League Soccer as you cheer on Colorado’s team in a dynamic and family-friendly atmosphere. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the game, this is a fantastic way to experience live soccer action.


https://www.coloradorapids.com/

  • Quantity: 4 general admission tickets
  • Must contact the Colorado Rapids at least one week prior to the game they wish to attend
  • Tickets are general admission
  • Subject to game availability
  • Not redeemable for cash

Graciously donated by: The Colorado Rapids

Fine Arts Center Museum at Colorado College – 4 Admissions
$1

Inspiration Through Art

Enjoy an enriching cultural experience with four museum admission tickets to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. Explore world-class art exhibitions, engaging collections, and inspiring creative works that celebrate both local and global artistry. With galleries and programs designed to engage all ages, this is a wonderful outing for families, friends, or anyone who loves the arts.


https://fac.coloradocollege.edu/museum/

  • Quantity: 4 general admission tickets
  • Location: Fine Arts Museum at Colorado College
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Tickets valid for one-time admission only
  • Subject to museum hours and availability

Graciously donated by: Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Cook With Me – Pasta-Making Class for Two
$1

A Delicious Hands-On Experience

Learn the art of fresh pasta from start to finish in this hands-on class for two with Cook With Me. Perfect for couples, friends, or family members, this experience combines culinary education with fun, allowing you to create and enjoy homemade pasta together. A tasty and memorable way to spend an afternoon!


https://cookwithmenatalie.com/

  • Quantity: 1 class for 2 participants
  • Value: $250
  • Participants must reach out to Cook with Me Natalie to schedule their class
  • Must be scheduled in advance
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to instructor availability

Graciously donated by: Cook With Me

Crested Butte Nordic Center – Nordic Ski Package for Two
$1

Glide Through the Beauty of the Mountains

Enjoy the magic of winter at the Crested Butte Nordic Center in Crested Butte, Colorado with this Nordic Ski Package. The package includes two day passes plus two full equipment rental packages—available for either youth or adults. Perfect for beginners or seasoned skiers, this experience offers a wonderful way to explore the breathtaking trails of Crested Butte.


https://www.cbnordic.org/

  • Quantity: 2-day passes + 2 rental packages
  • Value: $100
  • Location: Crested Butte Nordic Center, 620 2nd Street, Crested Butte, CO 81224
  • Valid for adult or youth rental packages
  • Must be redeemed in person at Crested Butte Nordic Center
  • Subject to availability of rental equipment
  • Not redeemable for cash

Graciously donated by: Crested Butte Nordic

Dad’s Donuts – $25 Gift Card
$1

Sweeten Your Day

Treat yourself to delicious, freshly made donuts with a $25 gift card to Dad’s Donuts. From classic favorites to creative seasonal flavors, this gift card is perfect for a morning treat, a family breakfast, or sharing a sweet moment with friends.


https://dadsdonuts.com/

  • Value: $25
  • Quantity: 1 gift card
  • Redeemable at all three Dad’s Donuts locations
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • No expiration date listed (confirm with restaurant)

Graciously donated by: Dad's Donuts

Denver Museum of Nature & Science – Four Admission Passes
$1

Discover, Explore, and Be Inspired

Experience one of Colorado’s most beloved attractions with four admission passes to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. From dazzling gems and prehistoric fossils to space exploration and hands-on exhibits, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Perfect for a family day trip or an educational adventure with friends.


https://www.dmns.org/

  • Quantity: 4 general admission entries
  • Expiration: August 27, 2027
  • All 4 entries must be redeemed together
  • Location: Denver Museum of Nature & Science
  • Does not include surcharged temporary exhibits, Infinity, or Planetarium
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to museum hours and availability

Graciously donated by: Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Denver Zoo – Four Admission Passes
$1

A Wild Day of Adventure

Spend a day exploring the Denver Zoo with four admission passes. Home to more than 3,000 animals representing over 400 species, the zoo offers an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages. From majestic lions to playful penguins, every corner brings a new discovery. Perfect for a family outing, school break adventure, or even a unique birthday celebration.


https://denverzoo.org/

  • Quantity: 4 general admission tickets
  • Expiration: December 31, 2026
  • Tickets should be purchased online using the promo code provided to the winning bidder
  • Location: Denver Zoo, Denver, CO
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to zoo hours and availability
  • Tickets valid for one-time entry only

Graciously donated by: The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

Ephemera – Coursed Tasting Menu Dinner for Two
$1

A Culinary Journey

Delight your senses with a coursed tasting menu dinner for two at Ephemera, where creativity and flavor come together in a memorable dining experience. Perfect for a romantic evening, special occasion, or foodie adventure, this experience allows you and a guest to savor a carefully curated selection of dishes crafted with seasonal ingredients.


https://www.ephemeradinners.com/

  • Quantity: 1 tasting menu for 2 people
  • Location: Ephemera, upstairs in C.O.A.T.I
  • Reservations required
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to availability and restaurant policies

Graciously donated by: Ephemera Dinners

Front Range Fencing Club – Four-Week Beginner Course #1
$1

En Garde! Discover the Art of Fencing

Step into the exciting world of fencing with a four-week beginner course at the Front Range Fencing Club. This introductory program is perfect for ages 9 and up, including teens and adults, and offers a fun and engaging way to learn the fundamentals of this dynamic Olympic sport. Students will develop coordination, agility, and confidence while experiencing the thrill of swordplay in a safe and supportive environment.


https://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/

  • Quantity: 1 four-week beginner course
  • Location: Chinook Trail Middle School
  • Ages: 9 and up
  • Expiration: March 31, 2026
  • Must be scheduled in advance
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to instructor availability and club policies

Graciously donated by: Front Range Fencing Club

Front Range Fencing Club – Four-Week Beginner Course #2
$1

En Garde! Discover the Art of Fencing

Step into the exciting world of fencing with a four-week beginner course at the Front Range Fencing Club. This introductory program is perfect for ages 9 and up, including teens and adults, and offers a fun and engaging way to learn the fundamentals of this dynamic Olympic sport. Students will develop coordination, agility, and confidence while experiencing the thrill of swordplay in a safe and supportive environment.


https://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/

  • Quantity: 1 four-week beginner course
  • Location: Chinook Trail Middle School
  • Ages: 9 and up
  • Expiration: March 31, 2026
  • Must be scheduled in advance
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to instructor availability and club policies

Graciously donated by: Front Range Fencing Club

Fuzzy's Tacos
$1

Glow Golf – Four Admission Passes
$1

A Bright and Fun Mini-Golf Adventure

Light up the night with four admission passes to Glow Golf, where colorful courses, glowing obstacles, and fun challenges make for an unforgettable mini-golf experience. Perfect for a family outing, date night, or a memorable birthday celebration, this is an activity sure to entertain golfers of all ages and skill levels.


https://www.opryglowgolf.com/

  • Quantity: 4 admissions
  • Location: Glow Golf, Chapel Hills Mall
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to hours of operation and availability
  • Each admission valid for one-time entry only

Graciously donated by: Glow Golf

Gripstone Climbing & Fitness– Four Climbing Passes
$1

Reach New Heights

Take on the challenge and excitement of indoor rock climbing with four passes to Gripstone Climbing Gym. This package includes all necessary equipment rental, making it perfect for beginners or experienced climbers alike. A fun and active experience for friends, family, or a unique birthday outing.


https://gripstonecs.com/

  • Quantity: 4 climbing passes
  • Includes equipment rental
  • Location: Gripstone Climbing & Fitness, Colorado Springs, CO
  • Expiration: June 2026
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to facility rules and availability
  • Each pass valid for one-time entry only

Graciously donated by: Gripstone Climbing & Fitness

I9 Sports
$1

Iron Mountain Hot Springs – Two Soak Passes
$1

Relaxation in the Rockies

Unwind with two soak passes to the Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs. Nestled along the Colorado River, this scenic retreat features over 30 naturally heated mineral pools, each offering a unique and rejuvenating experience. A perfect escape for relaxation, renewal, and breathtaking mountain views.


https://www.ironmountainhotsprings.com/

  • Quantity: 2 soak passes
  • Location: Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Glenwood Springs, CO
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to availability and facility policies
  • Valid for one-time entry per pass

Graciously donated by: Iron Mountain Hot Springs

Jax Fish House & Oyster bar
$1

Kid Strong
$1

Lone Tree Arts Center
$1

Loveland Ski Area – Two Adult Lift Tickets
$1

Hit the Slopes This Winter

Enjoy an exhilarating day on the mountain with two adult lift tickets to Loveland Ski Area. Perfect for skiing or snowboarding enthusiasts, these tickets provide access to world-class runs and breathtaking alpine scenery. Make the most of the 2025–2026 season with a memorable winter adventure.


https://skiloveland.com/

  • Quantity: 2 full-day adult (15+) lift tickets
  • Valid for the 2025/26 ski season only
  • No blackout dates
  • Only valid for the 2025/26 ski season
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to weather conditions and resort policies

Graciously donated by: Loveland Ski Area

Main Event – Family Fun Pack
$1

Games, Lanes, and Laser Tag Fun

Enjoy hours of entertainment with a family fun pack at Main Event. The pack includes 8 games of laser tag and $80 in arcade game play, providing endless excitement for kids and adults alike. Perfect for a family outing, birthday celebration, or a fun day with friends.


https://www.mainevent.com/

  • Includes 8 games of laser tag
  • Includes $80 in arcade game play
  • Location: Main Event, Colorado Springs, CO
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to facility rules and availability
  • No expiration date listed (confirm with Main Event)

Graciously donated by: Main Event

Manitou Cliff Dwellings – Ten Admission Tickets
$1

Step Back in Time

Explore the fascinating history and culture of the Ancestral Puebloans with ten admission tickets to the Manitou Cliff Dwellings. Wander through authentic historic dwellings, view ancient artifacts, and enjoy a unique cultural and educational experience. Perfect for families, school groups, or a memorable birthday or group outing.


https://www.cliffdwellingsmuseum.com/

  • Quantity: 10 general admissions
  • Location: Manitou Cliff Dwellings, Manitou Springs, CO
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to hours of operation and availability
  • No expiration date listed (confirm with establishment)

Graciously donated by: Manitou Cliff Dwellings

MaryRuth Organics – $175 Gift Certificate
$1

Nourish Your Body and Mind

Support your wellness journey with a $175 gift certificate to MaryRuth Organics, a trusted brand offering premium vitamins, supplements, and health products. Perfect for exploring a wide range of vitamins, gummies, and organic supplements designed to support overall health, energy, and immunity.


https://www.maryruthorganics.com/

  • Value: $175
  • Quantity: 1 gift card
  • Redeemable online at MaryRuth Organics
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to standard store policies

Graciously donated by: Mary Ruth Organics

Med Cafe
$1

Milestone Pediatrics
$1

Pikes Peak Cog Railway – Two Reserved Admission Tickets
$1

A Scenic Journey to the Summit

Experience the breathtaking beauty of Colorado with two reserved admission tickets to the Pikes Peak Cog Railway. Enjoy a relaxing ride to the summit while taking in spectacular views of the mountains and surrounding landscapes. A memorable outing for friends, family, or a special occasion.


https://www.cograilway.com/

  • $120 value
  • Quantity: 2 reserved admission tickets
  • Location: Pikes Peak Cog Railway, Manitou Springs, CO
  • Expiration: December 12, 2026
  • Blackout dates apply surrounding Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day weekends
  • Recipient must email the Cog Railway ticket office with donation letter, coupon codes, and preferred departure date and time

Graciously donated by: Pikes Peak Cog Railway

