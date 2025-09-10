Legacy Peak PTA's Silent Auction

Relax, Focus, and Sleep Better

Discover the benefits of mindfulness and relaxation with a one-year premium membership to the Calm App. Enjoy guided meditations, sleep stories, breathing exercises, music, and more—all designed to support better sleep, reduce stress, and improve focus.

This membership also includes access to Calm Kids, a platform featuring sleep stories, breathing exercises, and mindfulness programs created specifically for children—making it a valuable tool for the whole family.





https://www.calm.com/

Quantity: 1 one-year premium membership

Includes access to Calm App and Calm Kids content

Membership valid for one year from activation

Membership must be activated by the winner

Not redeemable for cash

Cannot be combined with other promotions or offers

Graciously donated by: Calm