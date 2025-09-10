Legacy Peak PTA's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Unlock the Adventure
Challenge your problem-solving skills and teamwork with two tickets to 21 Keys Escape Room! Perfect for friends, family, or date night, this experience will immerse you in a themed adventure full of puzzles, mysteries, and excitement. Can you solve the clues and escape in time?
Graciously donated by: 21 Keys Escapes
auctionV2.input.startingBid
High-Flying Family Fun
Bring the whole crew to Air City 360 for an unforgettable day of excitement! This Family Fun Pack includes four 90-minute attraction passes plus four $5 arcade cards, giving your family plenty of time to jump, play, and explore. Perfect for kids (and kids at heart!) who love to stay active and have fun together.
Graciously donated by: Air City 360
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Aim for Adventure!
Sharpen your skills at Archery School of the Rockies! This punch card includes four (50-minute) private lessons with a certified instructor and four additional open range passes for practice. All necessary equipment is provided, making this the perfect opportunity for both beginners and experienced archers to take aim and have fun.
https://www.archeryschooloftherockies.com/
Graciously donated by: Archery School of the Rockies
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Picture-Perfect Memories
Capture life’s special moments with a professional mini session from Angela Gibson Photography. Whether it’s updated family portraits, milestone photos, or a fun session with the kids, Angela’s warm style and artistic eye will ensure memories you’ll treasure for years to come.
https://www.angelagibsonphotography.com/
Graciously donated by: Angela Gibson Photography
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Breakfast Bliss
Start your morning right with fresh, handmade bagels from Bella’s Bagels. With a $25 gift card, you can enjoy their wide variety of delicious bagels, cream cheese spreads, and breakfast favorites. Perfect for a family breakfast or a treat on the go!
https://www.getbellasbagels.com/
Graciously donated by: Bella's Bagels
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cheers to Local Craft Beer
Enjoy the flavors of Colorado with a $75 gift card to Bristol Brewing, a local favorite known for its handcrafted beers and welcoming atmosphere. Perfect for sampling a variety of brews, bringing friends for a night out, or pairing with a delicious meal at the brewery.
https://www.bristolbrewing.com/
Graciously donated by: Bristol Brewing Company
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Find Your Strength
Jumpstart your fitness journey with a one-month free membership at Burn Boot Camp Northgate (a $310 value). Experience high-energy workouts, personalized training, and a supportive community that helps you stay motivated and strong. Perfect for anyone looking to build endurance, confidence, and healthy habits.
https://locations.burnbootcamp.com/locations/northgate-co/
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Relax, Focus, and Sleep Better
Discover the benefits of mindfulness and relaxation with a one-year premium membership to the Calm App. Enjoy guided meditations, sleep stories, breathing exercises, music, and more—all designed to support better sleep, reduce stress, and improve focus.
This membership also includes access to Calm Kids, a platform featuring sleep stories, breathing exercises, and mindfulness programs created specifically for children—making it a valuable tool for the whole family.
Graciously donated by: Calm
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Journey Through the Stars
Explore the wonders of the universe with a private planetarium show at the Challenger Learning Center! This unforgettable experience is for up to 20 guests, making it perfect for families, friends, or a small group outing. It’s an excellent idea for a unique birthday party, sparking curiosity and wonder for all ages.
https://www.challengercolorado.org/
Graciously donated by: Challenger Learning Center
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Score Big This Summer!
Give a young soccer enthusiast the ultimate opportunity with a full scholarship to Coerver Soccer Summer Camp 2026. This comprehensive camp focuses on skill development, agility, and game intelligence, all while fostering teamwork and a love for the game. Perfect for players of all skill levels, this scholarship ensures a summer full of fun, learning, and growth.
https://www.coervercolorado.com/
Graciously donated by: Coerver Colorado
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dance Into Opportunity
Give the gift of dance with a $100 tuition gift certificate to the Colorado Ballet Society. Perfect for students of all ages and skill levels, this certificate can be applied toward classes that inspire creativity, build technique, and foster a lifelong love of ballet. A wonderful opportunity to nurture a budding dancer’s passion and confidence.
https://www.danceinthesprings.com/
Graciously donated by: Colorado Ballet Society
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Festive Family Tradition
Celebrate the magic of the season with four tickets to Christmas at the Ranch at Colorado Kids Ranch. This beloved holiday event brings the spirit of Christmas to life with lights, activities, and festive fun for the whole family. Perfect for making cherished holiday memories together.
https://coloradokidsranch.com/
Graciously donated by: Colorado Kids Ranch
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Feel the Rush from the Best Seats
Get ready for an unforgettable night at Colorado National Speedway with four VIP tickets good toward any NASCAR event of your choice. Experience the sights, sounds, and adrenaline of short track racing with premier access.
https://www.coloradospeedway.com/
Graciously donated by: Colorado National Speedway
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience the Thrill of MLS Soccer
Enjoy an exciting day at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park with four (4) general admission tickets to a 2026 Colorado Rapids home match. Feel the energy of Major League Soccer as you cheer on Colorado’s team in a dynamic and family-friendly atmosphere. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the game, this is a fantastic way to experience live soccer action.
https://www.coloradorapids.com/
Graciously donated by: The Colorado Rapids
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Inspiration Through Art
Enjoy an enriching cultural experience with four museum admission tickets to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. Explore world-class art exhibitions, engaging collections, and inspiring creative works that celebrate both local and global artistry. With galleries and programs designed to engage all ages, this is a wonderful outing for families, friends, or anyone who loves the arts.
https://fac.coloradocollege.edu/museum/
Graciously donated by: Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Delicious Hands-On Experience
Learn the art of fresh pasta from start to finish in this hands-on class for two with Cook With Me. Perfect for couples, friends, or family members, this experience combines culinary education with fun, allowing you to create and enjoy homemade pasta together. A tasty and memorable way to spend an afternoon!
https://cookwithmenatalie.com/
Graciously donated by: Cook With Me
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Glide Through the Beauty of the Mountains
Enjoy the magic of winter at the Crested Butte Nordic Center in Crested Butte, Colorado with this Nordic Ski Package. The package includes two day passes plus two full equipment rental packages—available for either youth or adults. Perfect for beginners or seasoned skiers, this experience offers a wonderful way to explore the breathtaking trails of Crested Butte.
Graciously donated by: Crested Butte Nordic
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sweeten Your Day
Treat yourself to delicious, freshly made donuts with a $25 gift card to Dad’s Donuts. From classic favorites to creative seasonal flavors, this gift card is perfect for a morning treat, a family breakfast, or sharing a sweet moment with friends.
Graciously donated by: Dad's Donuts
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Discover, Explore, and Be Inspired
Experience one of Colorado’s most beloved attractions with four admission passes to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. From dazzling gems and prehistoric fossils to space exploration and hands-on exhibits, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Perfect for a family day trip or an educational adventure with friends.
Graciously donated by: Denver Museum of Nature & Science
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Wild Day of Adventure
Spend a day exploring the Denver Zoo with four admission passes. Home to more than 3,000 animals representing over 400 species, the zoo offers an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages. From majestic lions to playful penguins, every corner brings a new discovery. Perfect for a family outing, school break adventure, or even a unique birthday celebration.
Graciously donated by: The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Culinary Journey
Delight your senses with a coursed tasting menu dinner for two at Ephemera, where creativity and flavor come together in a memorable dining experience. Perfect for a romantic evening, special occasion, or foodie adventure, this experience allows you and a guest to savor a carefully curated selection of dishes crafted with seasonal ingredients.
https://www.ephemeradinners.com/
Graciously donated by: Ephemera Dinners
auctionV2.input.startingBid
En Garde! Discover the Art of Fencing
Step into the exciting world of fencing with a four-week beginner course at the Front Range Fencing Club. This introductory program is perfect for ages 9 and up, including teens and adults, and offers a fun and engaging way to learn the fundamentals of this dynamic Olympic sport. Students will develop coordination, agility, and confidence while experiencing the thrill of swordplay in a safe and supportive environment.
https://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/
Graciously donated by: Front Range Fencing Club
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Bright and Fun Mini-Golf Adventure
Light up the night with four admission passes to Glow Golf, where colorful courses, glowing obstacles, and fun challenges make for an unforgettable mini-golf experience. Perfect for a family outing, date night, or a memorable birthday celebration, this is an activity sure to entertain golfers of all ages and skill levels.
Graciously donated by: Glow Golf
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Reach New Heights
Take on the challenge and excitement of indoor rock climbing with four passes to Gripstone Climbing Gym. This package includes all necessary equipment rental, making it perfect for beginners or experienced climbers alike. A fun and active experience for friends, family, or a unique birthday outing.
Graciously donated by: Gripstone Climbing & Fitness
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Relaxation in the Rockies
Unwind with two soak passes to the Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs. Nestled along the Colorado River, this scenic retreat features over 30 naturally heated mineral pools, each offering a unique and rejuvenating experience. A perfect escape for relaxation, renewal, and breathtaking mountain views.
https://www.ironmountainhotsprings.com/
Graciously donated by: Iron Mountain Hot Springs
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hit the Slopes This Winter
Enjoy an exhilarating day on the mountain with two adult lift tickets to Loveland Ski Area. Perfect for skiing or snowboarding enthusiasts, these tickets provide access to world-class runs and breathtaking alpine scenery. Make the most of the 2025–2026 season with a memorable winter adventure.
Graciously donated by: Loveland Ski Area
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Games, Lanes, and Laser Tag Fun
Enjoy hours of entertainment with a family fun pack at Main Event. The pack includes 8 games of laser tag and $80 in arcade game play, providing endless excitement for kids and adults alike. Perfect for a family outing, birthday celebration, or a fun day with friends.
Graciously donated by: Main Event
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Step Back in Time
Explore the fascinating history and culture of the Ancestral Puebloans with ten admission tickets to the Manitou Cliff Dwellings. Wander through authentic historic dwellings, view ancient artifacts, and enjoy a unique cultural and educational experience. Perfect for families, school groups, or a memorable birthday or group outing.
https://www.cliffdwellingsmuseum.com/
Graciously donated by: Manitou Cliff Dwellings
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Nourish Your Body and Mind
Support your wellness journey with a $175 gift certificate to MaryRuth Organics, a trusted brand offering premium vitamins, supplements, and health products. Perfect for exploring a wide range of vitamins, gummies, and organic supplements designed to support overall health, energy, and immunity.
https://www.maryruthorganics.com/
Graciously donated by: Mary Ruth Organics
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Scenic Journey to the Summit
Experience the breathtaking beauty of Colorado with two reserved admission tickets to the Pikes Peak Cog Railway. Enjoy a relaxing ride to the summit while taking in spectacular views of the mountains and surrounding landscapes. A memorable outing for friends, family, or a special occasion.
Graciously donated by: Pikes Peak Cog Railway
