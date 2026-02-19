99-3628698

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99-3628698

About this event

Legacy Roots Summer Camp 2026

511 Dunwoody Dr

Early Registration
$150
Available until May 1

Secure your child’s spot at a discounted early rate before the deadline.


Early registration guarantees placement in our small-group Legacy Roots Summer Camp experience, which includes academic enrichment, STEM activities, leadership development, hands-on projects, and structured daily programming.


Early Registration closes May 1 or when spots fill.


Regular Registration
$175

Weekly tuition for Legacy Roots Summer Camp after the early registration deadline.


Camp includes structured academic enrichment, STEM exploration, literacy support, leadership development, gardening experiences, and hands-on learning in a safe and nurturing environment.


Spots are limited to maintain personalized attention.


Drop-In Day
$40

Single-day attendance option for families needing flexible scheduling.


Drop-in students participate in the full daily camp schedule, including enrichment activities and structured programming.


Advance registration is required. Availability may be limited based on weekly capacity.


Early Registration – Deposit Only
$50

Non-refundable deposit to secure your child’s camp spot.


Remaining balance must be paid in full before the selected camp week begins. Deposit is applied toward total tuition.


Regular Registration Deposit Only
$50

Non-refundable deposit to secure your child’s camp spot.


Remaining balance must be paid in full before the selected camp week begins. Deposit is applied toward total tuition.


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