Legacy Roots Summer Camp 2026

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About this event
Secure your child’s spot at a discounted early rate before the deadline.
Early registration guarantees placement in our small-group Legacy Roots Summer Camp experience, which includes academic enrichment, STEM activities, leadership development, hands-on projects, and structured daily programming.
Early Registration closes May 1 or when spots fill.
Weekly tuition for Legacy Roots Summer Camp after the early registration deadline.
Camp includes structured academic enrichment, STEM exploration, literacy support, leadership development, gardening experiences, and hands-on learning in a safe and nurturing environment.
Spots are limited to maintain personalized attention.
Single-day attendance option for families needing flexible scheduling.
Drop-in students participate in the full daily camp schedule, including enrichment activities and structured programming.
Advance registration is required. Availability may be limited based on weekly capacity.
Non-refundable deposit to secure your child’s camp spot.
Remaining balance must be paid in full before the selected camp week begins. Deposit is applied toward total tuition.
Non-refundable deposit to secure your child’s camp spot.
Remaining balance must be paid in full before the selected camp week begins. Deposit is applied toward total tuition.
$
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