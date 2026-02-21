Legacy Sponsors

About the memberships
No expiration
• Top-tier logo placement on all promotional materials
• Exclusive speaking opportunity during the event
• VIP table (8 seats)
• Vendor table or booth space at the event
• Featured social media spotlight
• Full-page advertisement in the event program
• Verbal recognition from the stage each night (June 12–14)
No expiration
VIP table (8 seats)
• Logo placement on all materials
• Verbal recognition from the stage
• Social media spotlight
• Full-page advertisement in the event program
No expiration
• Four (4) event seats
• Logo placement in event program and signage
• Verbal acknowledgment during the event
No expiration
• Two (2) event seats
• Name listed in event program
No expiration
• Name listed in event program
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!