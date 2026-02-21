Rock Global Outreach Ministries

Offered by

Rock Global Outreach Ministries

About the memberships

Legacy Sponsors

Platinum sponsor
$5,000

No expiration

• Top-tier logo placement on all promotional materials

• Exclusive speaking opportunity during the event

• VIP table (8 seats)

• Vendor table or booth space at the event

• Featured social media spotlight

• Full-page advertisement in the event program

• Verbal recognition from the stage each night (June 12–14)


Legacy Sponsor
$3,000

No expiration

 VIP table (8 seats)

• Logo placement on all materials

• Verbal recognition from the stage

• Social media spotlight

• Full-page advertisement in the event program


Honor Sponsor
$1,500

No expiration

• Four (4) event seats

• Logo placement in event program and signage

• Verbal acknowledgment during the event


Tribute Sponsor
$750

No expiration

• Two (2) event seats

• Name listed in event program


Covenant Sponsor
$500

No expiration

• Name listed in event program


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!