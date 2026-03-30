Legacy Theater Presents: Dare to Dream Jr.

About this event
General Admission seating for Legacy Theater and Music Company’s production of Dare to Dream Jr. hosted at Cuthbertson High School.
Seating is first come, first served and doors open 30 minutes before the performance.
All ticket sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
Discounted group admission for 10 guests to Legacy Theater and Music Company’s production of Dare to Dream Jr. hosted at Cuthbertson High School.
Seating is general admission and first come, first served.
Doors open 30 minutes before the performance.
All ticket sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
$
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