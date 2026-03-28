Legacy Theater And Music Company

Hosted by

Legacy Theater And Music Company

About this event

Legacy Theater Presents: Hadestown Teen Edition

1400 Cuthbertson Rd

Waxhaw, NC 28173, USA

General Admission
$17

⚠️ READ BEFORE PURCHASING
You are selecting a specific performance and cast. We cannot switch tickets after purchase. All ticket sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

  • July 10, 7:00 PM — ⛓️ Winter Cast
  • July 11, 10:00 AM — 🌿 Spring Cast
  • July 11, 2:30 PM — ⛓️ Winter Cast
  • July 11, 7:00 PM — 🌿 Spring Cast
  • July 12, 2:30 PM — ⛓️ Winter Cast
  • July 12, 7:00 PM — 🌿 Spring Cast

General Admission seating for Legacy Theater and Music Company’s production of Hadestown: Teen Edition hosted at Cuthbertson High School.


Seating is first come, first served and doors open 30 minutes before the performance.


All ticket sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

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