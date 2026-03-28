Legacy Tributes - America 250: Our Ancestors, Our America with AAGG
- One full page ad sized: 8.5" x 11", and in full color.
- Organizations may submit a print ready design.
- One full page ad sized: 8.5" x 11", and in full color.
- Organizations may submit a print ready design.
- One half page ad sized: 8.5" x 5.5", and in full color.
- Designed by a professional graphic designer
- One half page ad sized: 8.5" x 5.5", and in full color.
- Designed by a professional graphic designer
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