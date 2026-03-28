Hosted by

African American Genealogy Group

About this event

Legacy Tributes - America 250: Our Ancestors, Our America with AAGG

Full Page Ad
$150
  • One full page ad sized: 8.5" x 11", and in full color.
  • Organizations may submit a print ready design.
Half Page Ad
$75
  • One half page ad sized: 8.5" x 5.5", and in full color.
  • Designed by a professional graphic designer

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