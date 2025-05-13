Legacy Volleyball Booster Club

Legacy Volleyball Booster Club

2025 Volleyball Sponsorships

Business Legacy
$850

The Business Legacy Sponsorship Package includes: one full page ad on back cover or inside cover of 2025 LLV program, your business's logo at the top of the 2025 LLV T-shirt, your business logo and live link shared on LHS athletics Facebook account, your business logo shared on LLV socials, your business featured as a sponsor at home games and special events, guest invitation to Sponsor Appreciation Night, and two 2025 LLV programs

Business Platinum
$600

The Business Platinum Sponsorship Package includes: one full page inside ad in 2025 LLV program, your business's name listed under Platinum sponsors on 2025 LLV T-shirt, your business logo shared on LLV socials , your business featured as a sponsor at home games and special events, guest invitation to Sponsor Appreciation Night, and two 2025 LLV Programs

Business Gold
$400

The Business Gold Sponsorship Package includes: one inside half page ad in 2025 LLV program, your business's name listed under Gold sponsors on 2025 LLV T-shirt, your business logo shared on LLV socials, your business featured as a sponsor at home games and special events, guest invitation to Sponsor Appreciation Night, and one 2025 LLV Program

Business Silver
$200

he Business Silver Sponsorship Package includes: one inside quarter page ad in 2025 LLV program, your business's name listed under Silver sponsors on 2025 LLV T-shirt, your business featured as a sponsor at home games and special events, guest invitation to Sponsor Appreciation Night, and one 2025 LLV Program

Business Bronze
$100

The Business Bronze Sponsorship Package includes: one inside business card size ad in 2025 LLV program, your business's name listed under Bronze sponsors on 2025 LLV T-shirt, guest invitation to Sponsor Appreciation Night, and one 2025 LLV Program

Business Royal
$50

The Business Royal Sponsorship Package includes: one business card size ad in 2025 LLV Program, and guest invitation to Sponsor Appreciation Night

Business Warm Up Sponsor
$1,600

An exclusive opportunity to have your business logo featured on the back of the 2025 LLV Pre-game Warm Up T-Shirts. Shirts will be worn at home and away games across North Texas. Also includes all Platinum level sponsorship perks!

Business Team Dinner Sponsor
$1,400

Help us kick off District play with a team dinner for 40-50 athletes. Also includes all Platinum level sponsorship perks!

Business Mini Volleyball Sponsor
$1,200

Exclusive opportunity to have your business logo featured on 250 mini volleyballs thrown out during the varsity district home games and Little Leopard night. Also includes all Platinum level sponsorship perks!

Merchant Photo Add-On
$50

Add a merchant photo to any package and display your Leopard pride at your business.

PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad Gold
$300

The PARENT ONLY Gold Spirit Ad Package includes: one inside full-page ad with up to 6 photos, one 2025 LLV T-shirt , and two 2025 LLV programs

PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad Blue
$200

The PARENT ONLY Blue Spirit Ad Package includes: one inside half page ad with up to 3 photos, one 2025 LLV T-shirt , and one 2025 LLV program

PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad White
$100

The PARENT ONLY White Spirit Ad Package includes: one inside quarter page ad with 1 photo, and one 2025 LLV program

