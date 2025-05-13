Legacy Volleyball Booster Club

Legacy Volleyball Booster Club Memberships

Royal Membership
$25

Valid until February 24, 2027

LLV Booster Club Membership with 1 Vote

Bronze Membership
$30

Valid until February 24, 2027

LLV Booster Club Membership with 1 vote and 1 LLV Car Decal

Silver Membership
$50

Valid until February 24, 2027

LLV Booster Club Membership with 1 vote, 1 LLV Car Decal, and 1 2025 LLV T-shirt

Gold Membership
$75

Valid until February 24, 2027

LLV Booster Club Membership with 1 vote, 1 LLV Car Decal, 1 2025 LLV T-shirt, and 1 Plastic Yard Sign

Platinum Membership
$100

Valid until February 24, 2027

LLV Booster Club Membership with 1 vote, 1 LLV Car Decal, 1 2025 LLV T-shirt, and 1 Metal Yard Sign

