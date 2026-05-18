💼✨ Vendor Opportunity – $50 Investment ✨💼

We’re excited to offer an affordable and impactful opportunity for small businesses to showcase their brand at the Legacy Wellness Festival!

For just $50, vendors receive:

✔️ 1 designated vendor space at our festival

✔️ 1 table + 2 chairs (just bring your setup and products!)

✔️ Direct access to a supportive, engaged community

✔️ Opportunity to sell your products/services

✔️ Brand exposure through event promotion and foot traffic

✔️ Networking opportunities with other like-minded wellness professionals and businesses

This isn’t just a vendor spot—it’s a chance to connect, grow, and be part of a purpose-driven experience centered around wellness, culture, and community.

🌿 Whether you offer products, services, or resources, your presence adds value to the experience.

Secure your spot and be part of something meaningful! 💫