About this event
💼✨ Vendor Opportunity – $50 Investment ✨💼
We’re excited to offer an affordable and impactful opportunity for small businesses to showcase their brand at the Legacy Wellness Festival!
For just $50, vendors receive:
✔️ 1 designated vendor space at our festival
✔️ 1 table + 2 chairs (just bring your setup and products!)
✔️ Direct access to a supportive, engaged community
✔️ Opportunity to sell your products/services
✔️ Brand exposure through event promotion and foot traffic
✔️ Networking opportunities with other like-minded wellness professionals and businesses
This isn’t just a vendor spot—it’s a chance to connect, grow, and be part of a purpose-driven experience centered around wellness, culture, and community.
🌿 Whether you offer products, services, or resources, your presence adds value to the experience.
Secure your spot and be part of something meaningful! 💫
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!