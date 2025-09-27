Legacy50 Pop-Up Shop

Haitian Americans United for Progress

Legacy50 HAUP T-Shirt (Limited Edition)
$25

The Legacy50 Limited Edition " KEEP HAUP ALIVE" T- Shirt is part of a special collection honoring HAUP's 50 years of dedication and service to the Haitian community and the preservation of this legacy for years to come!


Material: Cotton

Available in Sizes M, L, and XL

Legacy50 Pocket Square (Limited Edition) Design A
$50

1 of 2 limited edition POCKET SQUARE designs honoring HAUP's 50th Anniversary.


In collaboration with ORYCHY DESIGNS, this pocket square collection signifies the tenacity, the resilience and the care of servicing the Haitian community at large. The use of all the colors signifies the connection to our homeland and the square scarf with all the circles signifies what binds as a community. 


Dimensions: 13 in x 13 in

Legacy50 Pocket Square (Limited Edition) Design B
$50

Dimensions: 13 in x 13 in

Legacy50 Scarf (Limited Edition) Design A
$100

1 of 2 limited edition SCARF designs honoring HAUP's 50th Anniversary.


In collaboration with ORYCHY DESIGNS, this scarf collection signifies the tenacity, the resilience and the care of servicing the Haitian community at large. The use of all the colors signifies the connection to our homeland and the square scarf with all the circles signifies what binds as a community. 


Dimensions: 36 in x 36 in

Legacy50 Scarf (Limited Edition) Design B
$100

Dimensions: 36 in x 36 in


