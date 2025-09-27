Legacy50 Pop-Up Shop

Offered by
The Legacy50 Limited Edition " KEEP HAUP ALIVE" T- Shirt is part of a special collection honoring HAUP's 50 years of dedication and service to the Haitian community and the preservation of this legacy for years to come!
Material: Cotton
Available in Sizes M, L, and XL
1 of 2 limited edition POCKET SQUARE designs honoring HAUP's 50th Anniversary.
In collaboration with ORYCHY DESIGNS, this pocket square collection signifies the tenacity, the resilience and the care of servicing the Haitian community at large. The use of all the colors signifies the connection to our homeland and the square scarf with all the circles signifies what binds as a community.
Dimensions: 13 in x 13 in
1 of 2 limited edition SCARF designs honoring HAUP's 50th Anniversary.
In collaboration with ORYCHY DESIGNS, this scarf collection signifies the tenacity, the resilience and the care of servicing the Haitian community at large. The use of all the colors signifies the connection to our homeland and the square scarf with all the circles signifies what binds as a community.
Dimensions: 36 in x 36 in
