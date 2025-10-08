Legacy50 Silent Auction (Round 2)

Hosted by
Escape to the turquoise waters and white sand beaches of Cancun with this exclusive silent auction getaway. Enjoy five days and four nights of luxury accommodations for two at the stunning Wyndham Grand Cancun All-Inclusive Resort & Villas, where ocean breezes and world-class hospitality await.
Your stay grants you owner-level access, offering priority booking and enhanced privileges throughout your visit. Relax by the resort’s sparkling pools, savor breathtaking ocean views, and take advantage of full access to on-site amenities including the fitness center, spa, and entertainment offerings.
Whether you choose to spend your days lounging on the beach, exploring Cancun’s vibrant culture, or simply indulging in the resort’s comforts, this getaway promises an unforgettable escape to paradise.
*Terms and conditions: Package covers accommodations and access to resort amenities; airfare and meals are the responsibility of the winner. Blackout dates include: Christmas, New Years, The 2nd and 3rd weeks of February, Holy Week and Easter Week.
Savor the bold, vibrant flavors of Haiti without leaving home. This exclusive silent auction item offers a private, three-course Haitian-inspired dinner for up to six guests, curated and served in your home by classically trained French Chef Muriel Leconte.
A graduate of the prestigious French Culinary Institute, Muriel trained as assistant to the head pastry chef and has catered for an elite roster of clients for over 30 years, including events at Gracie Mansion and private soirées. She has also worked alongside legendary chefs Jacques Pépin, Alain Sailhac, and André Soltner.
Muriel is passionate about showcasing Haiti’s rich culinary traditions; from pikliz and plantains to perfectly seasoned griot or lambi, each dish is crafted with authentic spices, fresh ingredients, and a touch of creative flair. Your chef will guide you through the menu, sharing the stories and cultural roots behind each plate for a dining experience that is as educational as it is delicious.Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply seeking an elevated night in, this luxurious culinary experience promises to delight the senses and impress your guests. Bon appétit!
*Terms and Conditions: Service provided to those within the Tri-State Area. Chef requires a minumum two weeks notice from desired date and and a minimum of one week's notice for cancellation/rescheduling. Service not available on major holidays including Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve, New Years Day, Valentine's Day.
This beautiful bag is crafted with the signature coated canvas and smooth leather with white accents.
The bag features:
Inside zip, cell phone and multifunction pockets
Center zip compartment
Snap closure, fabric lining
Handles with 9 1/2" drop
Outside zip pocket
Dimensions: 12 1/2" (L) x 10 3/4" (H) x 5 3/4" (W)
Pretty in Pink! This stylish coach sneaker is crafted with signature jacquard and leather.
Sneaker features:
This expertly crafted tea enthusiast basket includes:
This expertly crafted chef enthusiast basket includes:
Cook like Meghan Markle! This elegantly curated Staub Cookware set includes:
This special catering basket from renowned author and chef Nadege Fleurimond includes:
More than a Taste of Wölffer Estate Vineyard wines: Summer in a Bottle Rose, Noblesse Oblige, Sauvignon Blanc .The star of this basket is the Noblesse Oblige Sparkling Rose!
This basket includes:
Get ready to pop the bottles and enjoy this Hampton's favorite! Hosting plates are golden and ready to jazz up your table. With 5 bottles get more than a taste of Wölffer Estate Vineyard wines !
Enjoy a big taste of Wölffer Estate Vineyard with it's best: Summer in the Bottle Magnum and proudly wear a Wölffer Estate Vineyard cap.
This basket includes:
The Best in the Hamptons IYKYK! THE magnum (1.5 L) Rose is perfect for hosting featuring and is enjoyable year round.
This unique dress is from the Kettly Dorlette's Creations Collection.
Featuring Kettly's unique artisan craftsmanship, this hand painted garment incoporates luxury and elegance from the finest high quality fabrics to highlight the beauty and tender essence of her native country
Size : L
A one-of-a-kind, blending fashion and art. Perfect for making a bold, elegant statement — and designed to be as unique as you are.
This distinguished hand-painted Haitian traditional men’s Karabela shirt is from the Kettly Dorlette's Creations Collection.
It is designed with short sleeves, four front pockets, a button-up closure, and a structured collared neckline.
This piece reflects the artistry and cultural heritage of Haiti through its meticulous craftsmanship and unique detailing.
Size: L/XL
Sophistication with an Italian flair! This exquisite tie accessory set embodies timeless elegance and fine craftsmanship, perfect for your next black-tie affair, wedding, or gala.
This set features
Tailored to perfection, it promises to make any gentleman look effortlessly sharp and distinguished.
For the classy gentleman!
This item includes a 3 piece variety of handmade Italian silk ties from Violette Boutique in Italy.
The perfect items for the perfect look, these ties are high quality and elegantly handcrafted.
Painted in 1995 by famed Haitian artist Eddy Valmont, " Le Marche Du Dimanche" displays Valmont's talent for creating a unique and vibrant depiction of Haitian life.
This original piece was created by his process in which he “allows his imagination to recreate the abundant vegetation of Haiti before
deforestation.”
Dimensions are 19" x 16"
