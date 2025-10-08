Hosted by

Haitian Americans United for Progress

About this event

Sales closed

Legacy50 Silent Auction (Round 2)

Cancun Timeshare Vacation item
Cancun Timeshare Vacation item
Cancun Timeshare Vacation item
Cancun Timeshare Vacation
$1,500

Starting bid

Escape to the turquoise waters and white sand beaches of Cancun with this exclusive silent auction getaway. Enjoy five days and four nights of luxury accommodations for two at the stunning Wyndham Grand Cancun All-Inclusive Resort & Villas, where ocean breezes and world-class hospitality await.


Your stay grants you owner-level access, offering priority booking and enhanced privileges throughout your visit. Relax by the resort’s sparkling pools, savor breathtaking ocean views, and take advantage of full access to on-site amenities including the fitness center, spa, and entertainment offerings.


Whether you choose to spend your days lounging on the beach, exploring Cancun’s vibrant culture, or simply indulging in the resort’s comforts, this getaway promises an unforgettable escape to paradise.


*Terms and conditions: Package covers accommodations and access to resort amenities; airfare and meals are the responsibility of the winner. Blackout dates include: Christmas, New Years, The 2nd and 3rd weeks of February, Holy Week and Easter Week.

Catered In-Home Dinner for 6 item
Catered In-Home Dinner for 6 item
Catered In-Home Dinner for 6 item
Catered In-Home Dinner for 6
$1,500

Starting bid

Savor the bold, vibrant flavors of Haiti without leaving home. This exclusive silent auction item offers a private, three-course Haitian-inspired dinner for up to six guests, curated and served in your home by classically trained French Chef Muriel Leconte.


A graduate of the prestigious French Culinary Institute, Muriel trained as assistant to the head pastry chef and has catered for an elite roster of clients for over 30 years, including events at Gracie Mansion and private soirées. She has also worked alongside legendary chefs Jacques Pépin, Alain Sailhac, and André Soltner.


Muriel is passionate about showcasing Haiti’s rich culinary traditions; from pikliz and plantains to perfectly seasoned griot or lambi, each dish is crafted with authentic spices, fresh ingredients, and a touch of creative flair. Your chef will guide you through the menu, sharing the stories and cultural roots behind each plate for a dining experience that is as educational as it is delicious.Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply seeking an elevated night in, this luxurious culinary experience promises to delight the senses and impress your guests. Bon appétit!


*Terms and Conditions: Service provided to those within the Tri-State Area. Chef requires a minumum two weeks notice from desired date and and a minimum of one week's notice for cancellation/rescheduling. Service not available on major holidays including Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve, New Years Day, Valentine's Day.

Coach - Chain Kristy Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas item
Coach - Chain Kristy Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas item
Coach - Chain Kristy Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas item
Coach - Chain Kristy Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas
$200

Starting bid

This beautiful bag is crafted with the signature coated canvas and smooth leather with white accents.


The bag features:

Inside zip, cell phone and multifunction pockets

Center zip compartment

Snap closure, fabric lining

Handles with 9 1/2" drop

Outside zip pocket


Dimensions: 12 1/2" (L) x 10 3/4" (H) x 5 3/4" (W)


Coach - Wells Slip On Sneakers, Size 7.5 (Women) item
Coach - Wells Slip On Sneakers, Size 7.5 (Women) item
Coach - Wells Slip On Sneakers, Size 7.5 (Women) item
Coach - Wells Slip On Sneakers, Size 7.5 (Women)
$100

Starting bid

Pretty in Pink! This stylish coach sneaker is crafted with signature jacquard and leather.


Sneaker features:

  • Fabric lining and footbed
  • Rubber outsole
  • Size 7.5 Women
Williams-Sonoma: Tea-Enthusiast Curated Basket item
Williams-Sonoma: Tea-Enthusiast Curated Basket item
Williams-Sonoma: Tea-Enthusiast Curated Basket
$400

Starting bid

This expertly crafted tea enthusiast basket includes:

  • Staub Enameled Cast Iron Round Tea Kettle in Sapphire Blue
  • Fortnum & Mason Darjeeling Silky Tea Bags
  • William Sonoma Assorted Artisan Cookies in a Keepsake Tin
  • Bridgerton & Williams Sonoma Lady Whistledown’s Selections
  • Fortnum & Mason Royal Blend Loose Leaf Tea
  • William Sonoma Double Wall Glass Mug with Tea Strainer
  • Williams Sonoma Classic Log Towels in Bright Blue
Williams-Sonoma: Chef-Enthusiast Curated Basket item
Williams-Sonoma: Chef-Enthusiast Curated Basket item
Williams-Sonoma: Chef-Enthusiast Curated Basket
$400

Starting bid

This expertly crafted chef enthusiast basket includes:

  • Staub Enameled Cast Iron Deep Oven – 3 QT - Basil Color with Gold Knob
  • The Staub Cookbook: Amanda Frederickson
  • Potamia Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Herbs de Provence in Ceramic Crock
  • Williams Sonoma Garlic Herb Blend Rub
  • Williams Sonoma Gold Measuring Cups
  • Williams Sonoma Classic Log Towels in Dark Green
Staub Cookware La Cocotte item
Staub Cookware La Cocotte item
Staub Cookware La Cocotte item
Staub Cookware La Cocotte
$400

Starting bid

Cook like Meghan Markle! This elegantly curated Staub Cookware set includes:

  • The Staub Ceramic 3-pc Mini Cocotte Set with a Glass porcelain finish. Highly scratch resistant Dishwasher safe Oven safe up to 572°F
  • Staub Cast Iron 8.5-inch, Traditional Deep Skillet, Dark Blue-inch, 1.75-quart capacity Made in France
  • Staub Enameled Cast Iron Essential French Oven with lid, 5-Qt Ideal for use on all cooktops, including induction Made in France
Fleurimond Catering Basket item
Fleurimond Catering Basket item
Fleurimond Catering Basket
$250

Starting bid

This special catering basket from renowned author and chef Nadege Fleurimond includes:

  • A copy of Haiti Uncovered: A Regional Adventure into the Art of Haitian Cuisine 10th Anniversary Edition Hardcover
  • A collection of Haitian Spices (epis)
  • $100 Gift Certificate to Bunnan
Wolfer Curated Basket #2 item
Wolfer Curated Basket #2 item
Wolfer Curated Basket #2
$175

Starting bid

More than a Taste of Wölffer Estate Vineyard wines: Summer in a Bottle Rose, Noblesse Oblige, Sauvignon Blanc .The star of this basket is the Noblesse Oblige Sparkling Rose!


This basket includes:

  • 2 Bottle of Noblesse Oblige Sparkling Rose
  • 2 Bottles of Summer in Bottle Sauvignon Blanc
  • 1 Bottle of Summer in Bottle Rose
  • Golden Hosting Plates

Get ready to pop the bottles and enjoy this Hampton's favorite! Hosting plates are golden and ready to jazz up your table. With 5 bottles get more than a taste of Wölffer Estate Vineyard wines !

Wolfer Curated Basket #3 item
Wolfer Curated Basket #3 item
Wolfer Curated Basket #3
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a big taste of Wölffer Estate Vineyard with it's best: Summer in the Bottle Magnum and proudly wear a Wölffer Estate Vineyard cap.


This basket includes:

  • Summer in the Bottle Rose Magnum
  • Wölffer Estate Vineyard cap

The Best in the Hamptons IYKYK! THE magnum (1.5 L) Rose is perfect for hosting featuring and is enjoyable year round.

Kettly Dorlette Original Painted Dress #2 item
Kettly Dorlette Original Painted Dress #2
$200

Starting bid

​This unique dress is from the Kettly Dorlette's Creations Collection. 


Featuring Kettly's unique artisan craftsmanship, this hand painted garment incoporates luxury and elegance from the finest high quality fabrics to highlight the beauty and tender essence of her native country


Size : L


A one-of-a-kind, blending fashion and art. Perfect for making a bold, elegant statement — and designed to be as unique as you are.

Kettly Dorlette Original Painted Men's Karabela Shirt item
Kettly Dorlette Original Painted Men's Karabela Shirt
$100

Starting bid

This distinguished hand-painted Haitian traditional men’s Karabela shirt is from the Kettly Dorlette's Creations Collection. 

It is designed with short sleeves, four front pockets, a button-up closure, and a structured collared neckline.

This piece reflects the artistry and cultural heritage of Haiti through its meticulous craftsmanship and unique detailing.

Size: L/XL

Italian Tie Accessory Set & Special Collection Designer Tie item
Italian Tie Accessory Set & Special Collection Designer Tie
$150

Starting bid

Sophistication with an Italian flair! This exquisite tie accessory set embodies timeless elegance and fine craftsmanship, perfect for your next black-tie affair, wedding, or gala.


This set features

  • Italian Silk Tie and matching pocket square
  • Matching set of Cufflinks.
  • Bonus additional italian silk tie from Violette Boutique
  • 100 % Silk

Tailored to perfection, it promises to make any gentleman look effortlessly sharp and distinguished.

Italian Silk Ties item
Italian Silk Ties
$150

Starting bid

For the classy gentleman!


This item includes a 3 piece variety of handmade Italian silk ties from Violette Boutique in Italy.


The perfect items for the perfect look, these ties are high quality and elegantly handcrafted.

"Le Marche Du Dimanche" Painting by Eddy Valmont item
"Le Marche Du Dimanche" Painting by Eddy Valmont
$700

Starting bid

Painted in 1995 by famed Haitian artist Eddy Valmont, " Le Marche Du Dimanche" displays Valmont's talent for creating a unique and vibrant depiction of Haitian life.


This original piece was created by his process in which he “allows his imagination to recreate the abundant vegetation of Haiti before

deforestation.”


Dimensions are 19" x 16"

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!