Legacy50 Silent Auction (Round 2)

Escape to the turquoise waters and white sand beaches of Cancun with this exclusive silent auction getaway. Enjoy five days and four nights of luxury accommodations for two at the stunning Wyndham Grand Cancun All-Inclusive Resort & Villas, where ocean breezes and world-class hospitality await.





Your stay grants you owner-level access, offering priority booking and enhanced privileges throughout your visit. Relax by the resort’s sparkling pools, savor breathtaking ocean views, and take advantage of full access to on-site amenities including the fitness center, spa, and entertainment offerings.





Whether you choose to spend your days lounging on the beach, exploring Cancun’s vibrant culture, or simply indulging in the resort’s comforts, this getaway promises an unforgettable escape to paradise.





*Terms and conditions: Package covers accommodations and access to resort amenities; airfare and meals are the responsibility of the winner. Blackout dates include: Christmas, New Years, The 2nd and 3rd weeks of February, Holy Week and Easter Week.