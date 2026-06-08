Legacy54 Apparel Presale

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Official Legacy54 tee.
Presale item. Orders will be produced after the presale closes.
*Shipping available for supporters outside the area. Legacy54 will contact you after purchase regarding delivery arrangements.
Premium Legacy54 hoodie featuring official branding and slogan.
Presale item. Orders will be produced after the presale closes.
*Shipping available for supporters outside the area. Legacy54 will contact you after purchase regarding delivery arrangements.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!