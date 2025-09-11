Legacy's 13th Annual Silent Auction: Boots and Bids

420 Allegan Circle

San Jose CA 95123

General Admission
$20

Entry only to Boots and Bids. Children under 3 are free!

This ticket gives you access to our event and free activities of line dancing with live music, a photo booth, and lawn games.

Bounce house (3-10 years old), petting zoo tickets, and food sold separately.

General Admission Bundle
$30

In addition to General Admission entry, this bundle includes petting zoo access and two snack coupons good for popcorn or cotton candy. Children under 3 are free!


Bounce house tickets (3-10 years old) and food sold separately.

Ultimate Kids Bundle (3-10)
$30

In addition to General Admission entry, this bundle includes petting zoo access, bounce house (3-10 years old) access and two snack coupons good for popcorn or cotton candy. Children under 3 are free!


Food sold separately.

Add a donation for Legacy Christian School Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!