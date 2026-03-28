Legal Services of Northwest Jersey's Spring Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
#1 Treat yourself to a day of self-care with beauty services, fitness classes, and stylish accessories from local favorites.
$50 gift card for Face Foundrie - Morristown, Face Foundrie beauty products and supplies, Kate Spade handbag, Burn Boot Camp – Morristown for 5 classes, $100 gift card for Moxie Morristown Salon and Beauty Bar
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#4: A seafood lover’s delight—enjoy premium seafood with this generous gift card to a beloved local market.
$150 gift card for Metropolitan Seafood and Gourmet in Lebanon, NJ
Starting bid
#5: Plan the perfect evening with dinner, drinks, and a movie—everything you need for a memorable night out.
$60 AMC movie gift cards, $40 gift card for Beneduce Vineyards, $20 gift card for Vivo Mexico, 2 candles, tray
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#6: A versatile collection of local gift cards offering dining, shopping, and services throughout Hunterdon County.
$30 gift card for Dolce Bene Italian Restaurant, $25 gift card for Gronsky's Milk House, $40 gift card for Matt's Red Rooster Grill, $50 gift card for Shammy Shine car wash, $25 gift card for Flemington Floral Company and Greenhouses, $20 gift card for The Fudge Shoppe, $40 gift card for Capuano Ristorante Italiano, $80 gift card for SHE Aesthetics
Starting bid
#7 Enjoy a lively outing in Somerville with dining and entertainment options perfect for a fun-filled day or evening.
$50 gift card for Cheesecake Factory, $50 gift card for Maggiano's, $100 gift card for Seasons 52, gift card for Ultimate Escape Room
Starting bid
#8: A convenient bundle of popular dining spots, ideal for easy meals and casual nights out.
$50 gift card for Panera Bread, Chipotle gift card for two entrees and chips, Thirsty Turtle gift card for two entrees, $50 gift card for Maggiano’s
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#9: Gather your group for an evening of laughter and great food with comedy club tickets and dining.
10 tickets to Stress Factory Comedy Club (certain exclusions apply), $25 gift card for Victoria's Tratta Italiano
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#10 A little bit of everything—fashion, sweets, and dining—for a well-deserved treat.
Kate Spade bag, $50 gift card for Mindy's Munchies and Mindy's Munchies chocolate, Thirsty Turtle gift card for two lunch entrées, $25 gift card for 23South Boutique
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#11: Capture special moments with a professional photography session perfect for families or small groups.
Fischy Media Photography- one hour photoshoot for up to 5 people. Minimum of 10 photos. NJ/PA based
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#12: A practical and valuable home service to keep your property in top shape.
Gutter cleaning
Starting bid
#13 Explore movement and creativity with dance classes across a variety of styles.
West Jersey Youth Ballet dance classes in ballet, pointe, modern, jazz, acro, and tap
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#15: Indulge in a mix of luxury and convenience with dining, self-care, and auto services.
$50 gift card for Speedline Car Wash, gift card to Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, gift card for a facial at Panache Salon and Day Spa
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#16: Another great opportunity for a fun night out with comedy and dining.
10 tickets to Stress Factory Comedy Club (certain exclusions apply), $25 gift card for Victoria's Tratta Italiano
Starting bid
#17: Enjoy an evening of live entertainment and dining for the perfect date night experience.
Two tickets to Morristown Mayo Performing Arts Center for June 11th, Sergio Mendez show, Famished Frog Morristown gift card for two entrees, $25 gift card for Hops Craft Bar
Starting bid
#18: Celebrate in style with a party package and photography session to capture the memories.
Gift card for Elite Martial Arts Birthday Party - Whippany (kid or adult-20 people max), Photography mini session with Laura Michele Photography
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#19: Combine fun and food with golf entertainment and dining options for a great day or night out.
$75 gift card for Golf Cave, The Thirsty Turtle – Cranford gift card for two entrees for lunch and two entrees for dinner
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#22: Shake up something special with this vibrant margarita set, featuring handcrafted items and products that give back to meaningful causes.
Set of 2 Handblown Margarita Glasses. Margarita Agave Cocktail Mix, 16oz, Hand Juicer Vibrant 24×18” Servilleta (Mexican Napkin), Crispy Orange Slices handpicked from California orchards these items support women-owned business; Small Batch and All Natural Lime Rimming Salt-supports black women-owned business; Teak Wood Cutting Board from Greater Good – the purchase will fund 42 meals to feed the hungry; Don Ramon Tequila Breast Cancer Awareness – a portion of the profits go to breast cancer research; Hermosa Organic Tequila Blanco – a tree is planted for every bottle sold. Animal Art Stone Coaster Set – created by two dogs, a cat and a pig! The proceeds go to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, the nation’s largest sanctuary for homeless animals
Starting bid
#23: A classic wine and charcuterie pairing, perfect for entertaining or unwinding.
Two bottles of wine, charcuterie board, wine opener, wine charms, wine glasses
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#24 Enjoy a taste of Hackettstown with popular local dining spots and casual favorites.
Two $50 gift cards for Marley's Gotham Grill and a t-shirt, Two $50 gift cards for MaMa Café Baci, $50 gift card for Panera
Starting bid
#25 Spend a day exploring Warren County with outdoor experiences, local wine, and dining.
Von Thun Farms – Sunflower Trail Tour (Family 4 Pack), Two $50 gift cards for Red Wolfe Inn, Alba Vineyards wine
Starting bid
#26 Thoughtfully curated from New York City’s Chinatown, this basket features authentic snacks, tea, and specialty items from Chinese-owned small businesses—blending tradition, culture, and a few personal favorites.
Items: rice bowls, chopsticks, snacks and candy, purse, lipstick holder, tea drinks, fan, tote bag, vase, hanging maneki-neko lucky ornament, teas, tiger balm, rice seasoning.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!