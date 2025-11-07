Legend Acres Charities

Legend Acres Charities

About this event

Jingle Paws Holiday Social & Puppy Play Fundraiser

13854 W Fargo Dr

Surprise, AZ 85374, USA

Puppy Play Ticket – Holiday Social (Under 35 lbs) 6-7pm
$35

Reserve your spot for Holiday Puppy Play at 6 PM. Perfect for pups under 35 pounds or under 6 months old. Enjoy holiday dress-up fun, safe social play, and extra raffle entries when your pup wears a sweater! Includes entry into the Holiday Sweater Contest. All proceeds support Legend Acres Charities Foundation.

Adult Dog Meet-Up Ticket – Holiday Social (Over 35 lbs)7-8pm
$35

Join us at 7 PM in Surprise, AZ. Dress up with your dog, enjoy safe off-leash play, earn extra raffle entries for sweaters, and support Legend Acres Charities Foundation. Includes entry into the Holiday Sweater Contest.

Sponsor a Veteran’s Entry
$35

Includes: Covers one veteran’s participation and admission for their service dog.

Holiday Sweater Contest Entry Add-On
$10

Add an official entry to the Legend Acres Holiday Sweater Contest (Nov 29–Dec 31). Upload your dog’s photo and compete for prizes based on community votes. Supports Legend Acres Charities Foundation.

Raffle Ticket Pack (12 Tickets)
$10

Includes: 12 raffle entries at a discounted bundle rate.

Extra Raffle Ticket
$1

Includes: One additional raffle entry.

Add a donation for Legend Acres Charities

$

