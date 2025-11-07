Jingle Paws Holiday Social & Puppy Play Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Reserve your spot for Holiday Puppy Play at 6 PM. Perfect for pups under 35 pounds or under 6 months old. Enjoy holiday dress-up fun, safe social play, and extra raffle entries when your pup wears a sweater! Includes entry into the Holiday Sweater Contest. All proceeds support Legend Acres Charities Foundation.
Join us at 7 PM in Surprise, AZ. Dress up with your dog, enjoy safe off-leash play, earn extra raffle entries for sweaters, and support Legend Acres Charities Foundation. Includes entry into the Holiday Sweater Contest.
Includes: Covers one veteran’s participation and admission for their service dog.
Add an official entry to the Legend Acres Holiday Sweater Contest (Nov 29–Dec 31). Upload your dog’s photo and compete for prizes based on community votes. Supports Legend Acres Charities Foundation.
Includes: 12 raffle entries at a discounted bundle rate.
Includes: One additional raffle entry.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!