Legend Acres Virtual Holiday Sweater Contest Fundraiser

About this event
Includes: Enter your pet into the Virtual Holiday Sweater Contest and support the Legend Acres Charities Foundation!
This ticket includes one photo entry into any contest category:
• Tackiest Store-Bought Outfit
• Tackiest Home-Decorated Sweater
• Cutest Sweater
After purchasing your ticket, you will receive instructions to upload your pet’s photo and select your contest category.
Every ticket directly supports service dog training scholarships and community wellness programs.
Want to enter the same pet in more than one category? Use this add-on to add one extra category for a pet already entered. Great for pets whose sweater is both tacky and adorable! One add-on = one additional category for the same pet.
Have more than one pet who wants to join the fun? Use this add-on to enter an additional pet into one category. You’ll be able to upload a separate photo and choose a category for each additional pet. One add-on = one new pet in one category.
Includes: Covers one veteran’s participation for their service dog.
Includes: One additional raffle entry.
Includes: 12 raffle entries at a discounted bundle rate.
Boost your entry with 12 extra votes! Perfect for giving your dog an edge in the final tally. 100% of proceeds benefit Legend Acres Charities Foundation.
Get 25 bonus votes added to your dog’s photo. Great for increasing your chances of winning your category. Supports service dog scholarships and equine-assisted wellness programs.
Help your dog shine! This pack adds 60 votes to your entry and provides a larger donation to the Legend Acres Charities Foundation.
