Legend Point Elementary PTA's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
30 minute discovery flight with Simply Fly flight school. Located at New Braunfels airport.
This experience is for one person only.
$125 value
Donated by Simply Fly
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Abbie earrings with mother of pearl.
$85 value
Donated by Kendra Scott Jewelry
Starting bid
Two $30 gift certificates and a hat.
Value approx $80
Donated by Clear Springs Restaurant
Starting bid
Free wings for a year at wings and rings.
5 free wings per week for a year
$467 value
Donated by Wings and Rings
Starting bid
NBISD Dragon acrylic sign from Athrillics
approx 7 inches in diameter
$30 value
Donated by Athrillics
Starting bid
Rudy's BBQ sauces and rub in a texas shaped basket.
$40 value
Donated by Rudy's BBQ
Starting bid
Black's BBQ Sauces, rub and hat
$48 value
Donated by Black's BBQ
Starting bid
Custom wood wine rack. Holds 7 bottles.
Approx 37x42 inches.
*Donated By:
Krisha Sanchez, REALTOR
Legacy Broker group
210-363-4802*
Starting bid
Two omelettes from The Omelette Stop Food truck. $26-30 value.
*Donated by The Omelette Stop*
Starting bid
Priority car pick up spot #1 everyday for 2026-2027 school YEAR!
Starting bid
Principal for a day with Mrs Malone
Starting bid
Assistant principal for a day with Mrs. Falcon
Starting bid
Extra recess for Mrs Werner's 3rd grade class
Mrs. Werner's class only
Starting bid
Coloring and popcorn for student and two friends after school with Mrs Cab.
Wednesday May 6th 3:30-4:30 pm
Starting bid
Morning bracelet making and donuts with Miss Rodriguez for student and two friends.
6:50-&:20 am
Starting bid
Bubble fun during recess for student and two friends
Mrs Harrington's class only
Starting bid
Popsicle party for Mrs Zercher's class
Starting bid
Picnic outside during lunch with Ms Sikes for student and two friends. Ms Sikes will bring your favorite treat.
Ms. Sikes class
Starting bid
Ms Scheltens classroom Pajama Party
Ms Schelten's class only
Starting bid
Game of Gaga ball for student and two friends
Starting bid
30 minute VIP game pass. 30 minute session during non-instruction time to play games and win snacks and prizes for student and two friends
Starting bid
Pizza lunch with Mrs. Lowry for student and four friends.
Mrs Lowry's students
Starting bid
Donut breakfast with Mrs. Coldicutt for student and two friends before school 7-7:20 am.
Mrs. Coldicutt's class
Starting bid
Lunch and popsicles in the courtyard for student and two friends with Ms Tuch
Starting bid
Choose the activities for one day in a would you rather style with Mrs Dubay.
Mrs Dubay's class
Starting bid
Popcorn and Puzzles for student and two friends
Starting bid
Lunch with Mrs Cvek for student and two friends. Ms Cvek will bring a treat.
Starting bid
Donuts and Craft activity of your choice for student and two friends during lunch
Starting bid
15 minutes of extra recess for student and two friends with Mrs Salge
Starting bid
15 minutes of extra recess for student and two friends with Mrs Lane
Starting bid
Pizza Picnic lunch in the Courtyard with Mrs Felton for student and two friends during lunchtime
Starting bid
Paint party with chips and salsa with Ms Adler
Starting bid
Karaoke day for your class with Ms Gonzales
Starting bid
Choose the activity during P.E. (Could include a free day during P.E.)
Starting bid
Diamind art bookmark craft and lunch for student and two friends with Miss B
Starting bid
Playground and popsicle party for student and three friends with Nurse Kelsey
afterschool in May 3-3:30pm
Starting bid
Classroom Pajama party with Mrs Walsh (3rd)
Starting bid
Classroom Pajama party with Ms Christensen
Starting bid
Classroom Pajama party with Mrs Fuggetti
Starting bid
Lunch and favorite drink with Ms Juarez for student and two friends. Ms Juarez will bring favorite drink.
Ms Juarez Class
Starting bid
Picnic outside during lunch with Miss Jenkins for student and two friends. Miss Jenkins will bring a special treat.
Miss Jenkins class
Starting bid
Double Recess for Mrs Spencers class
Starting bid
Picnic at lunch with Mrs. Laijas for student and three friends. Mrs Laijas will bring a treat
Mrs Laijas class
Starting bid
Picnic at lunch with Mrs. Megason for student and three friends. Mrs Megason will bring a treat
Mrs Megason's class
Starting bid
Lunch with Ms. Otero for student and three friends. Ms Otero will bring a treat
Ms Otero's class
Starting bid
Decorate cookies before school at 7am with Ms hamilton for student and one friend. Eat cookies at lunch with teacher.
Ms Hamiltons class
Starting bid
Decorate cookies before school at 7am with Ms Marett for student and one friend. Eat cookies at lunch with teacher.
Ms Marett's class
Starting bid
Decorate cookies before school at 7am with Ms Randolph for student and one friend. Eat cookies at lunch with teacher.
Ms Randolph's class
Starting bid
Join Mrs. Garza for a fun game or craft.
Mrs Garza's class
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!