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Legend Point Elementary PTA's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4365 Klein Meadows, New Braunfels, TX NULL, USA

30 minute Discovery Flight item
30 minute Discovery Flight
$50

Starting bid

30 minute discovery flight with Simply Fly flight school. Located at New Braunfels airport.

This experience is for one person only.

$125 value


Donated by Simply Fly

Kendra Scott Earrings item
Kendra Scott Earrings
$25

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Abbie earrings with mother of pearl.

$85 value


Donated by Kendra Scott Jewelry

Clear springs restaurant $60 item
Clear springs restaurant $60
$30

Starting bid

Two $30 gift certificates and a hat.

Value approx $80


Donated by Clear Springs Restaurant

Wings for a year item
Wings for a year
$30

Starting bid

Free wings for a year at wings and rings.

5 free wings per week for a year

$467 value


Donated by Wings and Rings

Dragon Acrylic Sign item
Dragon Acrylic Sign
$10

Starting bid

NBISD Dragon acrylic sign from Athrillics

approx 7 inches in diameter

$30 value


Donated by Athrillics

Rudys BBQ sauce and rub basket item
Rudys BBQ sauce and rub basket
$10

Starting bid

Rudy's BBQ sauces and rub in a texas shaped basket.

$40 value


Donated by Rudy's BBQ

Black's BBQ Sauces, rub and hat item
Black's BBQ Sauces, rub and hat
$15

Starting bid

Black's BBQ Sauces, rub and hat

$48 value


Donated by Black's BBQ

Custom wood wine rack item
Custom wood wine rack
$25

Starting bid

Custom wood wine rack. Holds 7 bottles.

Approx 37x42 inches.


*Donated By: 

Krisha Sanchez, REALTOR 

Legacy Broker group 

210-363-4802*

[email protected]

Two omelettes from The Omelette Stop item
Two omelettes from The Omelette Stop
$5

Starting bid

Two omelettes from The Omelette Stop Food truck. $26-30 value.


*Donated by The Omelette Stop*

Car pick up spot #1 item
Car pick up spot #1
$10

Starting bid

Priority car pick up spot #1 everyday for 2026-2027 school YEAR!

Principal for a day with Mrs Malone item
Principal for a day with Mrs Malone
$10

Starting bid

Principal for a day with Mrs Malone

Assistant Principal for a day item
Assistant Principal for a day
$10

Starting bid

Assistant principal for a day with Mrs. Falcon

Extra recess for Mrs Werner's item
Extra recess for Mrs Werner's
$5

Starting bid

Extra recess for Mrs Werner's 3rd grade class

Mrs. Werner's class only

Coloring and Popcorn after school item
Coloring and Popcorn after school
$5

Starting bid

Coloring and popcorn for student and two friends after school with Mrs Cab.

Wednesday May 6th 3:30-4:30 pm

Bracelet Making & donuts item
Bracelet Making & donuts
$5

Starting bid

Morning bracelet making and donuts with Miss Rodriguez for student and two friends.

6:50-&:20 am

Bubble fun recess item
Bubble fun recess
$5

Starting bid

Bubble fun during recess for student and two friends

Mrs Harrington's class only

Popsicle party for Mrs Zercher's class item
Popsicle party for Mrs Zercher's class
$5

Starting bid

Popsicle party for Mrs Zercher's class

Ms Sikes Picnic outside item
Ms Sikes Picnic outside
$5

Starting bid

Picnic outside during lunch with Ms Sikes for student and two friends. Ms Sikes will bring your favorite treat.

Ms. Sikes class

Ms Scheltens Pajama Party item
Ms Scheltens Pajama Party
$5

Starting bid

Ms Scheltens classroom Pajama Party

Ms Schelten's class only


Gaga ball game with officer Tristan item
Gaga ball game with officer Tristan
$5

Starting bid

Game of Gaga ball for student and two friends

30 Minute game pass item
30 Minute game pass
$5

Starting bid

30 minute VIP game pass. 30 minute session during non-instruction time to play games and win snacks and prizes for student and two friends

Pizza lunch with Mrs. Lowry item
Pizza lunch with Mrs. Lowry
$5

Starting bid

Pizza lunch with Mrs. Lowry for student and four friends.

Mrs Lowry's students

Donut breakfast with Mrs. Coldicutt item
Donut breakfast with Mrs. Coldicutt
$5

Starting bid

Donut breakfast with Mrs. Coldicutt for student and two friends before school 7-7:20 am.

Mrs. Coldicutt's class

Lunch & popsicles with Ms Tuch item
Lunch & popsicles with Ms Tuch
$5

Starting bid

Lunch and popsicles in the courtyard for student and two friends with Ms Tuch

Choose the activities item
Choose the activities
$5

Starting bid

Choose the activities for one day in a would you rather style with Mrs Dubay.

Mrs Dubay's class

Popcorn and puzzles with Mrs Horner item
Popcorn and puzzles with Mrs Horner
$5

Starting bid

Popcorn and Puzzles for student and two friends

Lunch with Mrs. Cvek item
Lunch with Mrs. Cvek
$5

Starting bid

Lunch with Mrs Cvek for student and two friends. Ms Cvek will bring a treat.

Donuts and Craft with Ms Bliss item
Donuts and Craft with Ms Bliss
$5

Starting bid

Donuts and Craft activity of your choice for student and two friends during lunch

15 minutes of extra recess item
15 minutes of extra recess
$5

Starting bid

15 minutes of extra recess for student and two friends with Mrs Salge

15 minutes of extra recess item
15 minutes of extra recess
$5

Starting bid

15 minutes of extra recess for student and two friends with Mrs Lane

Pizza picnic lunch with Mrs Felton item
Pizza picnic lunch with Mrs Felton
$5

Starting bid

Pizza Picnic lunch in the Courtyard with Mrs Felton for student and two friends during lunchtime

Paint party with Ms Adler item
Paint party with Ms Adler
$5

Starting bid

Paint party with chips and salsa with Ms Adler

Karaoke day item
Karaoke day
$5

Starting bid

Karaoke day for your class with Ms Gonzales

Choose the activity during P.E. item
Choose the activity during P.E.
$5

Starting bid

Choose the activity during P.E. (Could include a free day during P.E.)

Diamond art bookmark craft and lunch item
Diamond art bookmark craft and lunch
$5

Starting bid

Diamind art bookmark craft and lunch for student and two friends with Miss B

Afterschool playground and popsicle party item
Afterschool playground and popsicle party
$5

Starting bid

Playground and popsicle party for student and three friends with Nurse Kelsey

afterschool in May 3-3:30pm

Pajama Party item
Pajama Party
$5

Starting bid

Classroom Pajama party with Mrs Walsh (3rd)

Pajama Party item
Pajama Party
$5

Starting bid

Classroom Pajama party with Ms Christensen

Pajama Party item
Pajama Party
$5

Starting bid

Classroom Pajama party with Mrs Fuggetti

Lunch and Favorite drink with Ms Juarez item
Lunch and Favorite drink with Ms Juarez
$5

Starting bid

Lunch and favorite drink with Ms Juarez for student and two friends. Ms Juarez will bring favorite drink.

Ms Juarez Class

Picnic outside with Miss Jenkins item
Picnic outside with Miss Jenkins
$5

Starting bid

Picnic outside during lunch with Miss Jenkins for student and two friends. Miss Jenkins will bring a special treat.

Miss Jenkins class

Double recess for Mrs Spencer item
Double recess for Mrs Spencer
$5

Starting bid

Double Recess for Mrs Spencers class

Picnic at lunch with Mrs Laijas item
Picnic at lunch with Mrs Laijas
$5

Starting bid

Picnic at lunch with Mrs. Laijas for student and three friends. Mrs Laijas will bring a treat

Mrs Laijas class

Picnic during lunch with Mrs. Megason item
Picnic during lunch with Mrs. Megason
$5

Starting bid

Picnic at lunch with Mrs. Megason for student and three friends. Mrs Megason will bring a treat

Mrs Megason's class

Lunch with Ms otero with treat item
Lunch with Ms otero with treat
$5

Starting bid

Lunch with Ms. Otero for student and three friends. Ms Otero will bring a treat

Ms Otero's class

Cookie Decorating with Ms. Hamilton item
Cookie Decorating with Ms. Hamilton
$5

Starting bid

Decorate cookies before school at 7am with Ms hamilton for student and one friend. Eat cookies at lunch with teacher.

Ms Hamiltons class

Decorate cookies with Ms Marett item
Decorate cookies with Ms Marett
$5

Starting bid

Decorate cookies before school at 7am with Ms Marett for student and one friend. Eat cookies at lunch with teacher.

Ms Marett's class

Decorate cookies with Ms Randolph item
Decorate cookies with Ms Randolph
$5

Starting bid

Decorate cookies before school at 7am with Ms Randolph for student and one friend. Eat cookies at lunch with teacher.

Ms Randolph's class

Game or crafy with Mrs. Garza item
Game or crafy with Mrs. Garza
$5

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Garza for a fun game or craft.

Mrs Garza's class

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