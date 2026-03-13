Cincinnati Sled Hockey

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Cincinnati Sled Hockey

About this raffle

LEGENDS & LEGACIES 2026 50/50 SPLIT THE POT

50/50 Split The Pot - 1 ticket
$3

The winner will be announced on Sunday, March 15th, 2026, at 10:00 AM EDT. They must claim their cash prize by 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at Queen City Sportsplex.

50/50 Split The Pot - 5 tickets
$12
This includes 5 tickets

20% OFF! 5 tickets for the price of 4! The winner will be announced on Sunday, March 15th, 2026, at 10:00 AM EDT. They must claim their cash prize by 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at Queen City Sportsplex.

50/50 Split The Pot - 10 tickets
$21
This includes 10 tickets

30% OFF! 10 tickets for the price of 7! The winner will be announced on Sunday, March 15th, 2026, at 10:00 AM EDT. They must claim their cash prize by 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at Queen City Sportsplex.

50/50 Split The Pot - 15 tickets
$30
This includes 15 tickets

33% OFF! 15 tickets for the price of 10! The winner will be announced on Sunday, March 15th, 2026, at 10:00 AM EDT. They must claim their cash prize by 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at Queen City Sportsplex.

50/50 Split The Pot - 20 tickets
$36
This includes 20 tickets

BIGGEST DISCOUNT! 40% OFF! 20 tickets for the price of 12! The winner will be announced on Sunday, March 15th, 2026, at 10:00 AM EDT. They must claim their cash prize by 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at Queen City Sportsplex.

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